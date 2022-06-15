AEW Dynamite Road Rager Results (6/15/22): Tag Title Ladder Match, Moxley & Tanahashi, Hair vs. Hair

AEW Dynamite Road Rager airs live tonight from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks in a Ladder match tonight. Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi had a face-to-face before their Interim AEW Championship match at Forbidden Door.

Here is the announced card for AEW Dynamite Road Rager:

Hair vs. Hair match: Chris Jericho def. Ortiz

Wardlow def. The Plaintiffs

Will Ospreay def. Dax Harwood

Miro def. Ethan Page via submission to qualify for the 4-Way match to crown the inaugural All-Atlantic Champion at Forbidden Door

Toni Storm def. Britt Baker

Young Bucks def. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus in a Ladder match to become the new AEW Tag Team Champions

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Sammy Guevara Helped Jericho Win The Hair vs. Hair Match

Chris Jericho battled Ortiz in a Hair vs. Hair match to begin the show. Jericho Appreciation Society and Eddie Kingston were ringside for the match. William Regal joined commentary. The action started off back and forth. Ortiz evaded a Suplex and connected with a DDT in the middle of the ring. Ortiz went for the cover but Jericho kicked out at two as Daniel Garcia pounded on the ring apron to fire The Wizard up. Ortiz went for a Splash but Jericho got out of the way. Jericho capitalized and hit a Codebreaker but Ortiz wouldn’t stay down.

Ortiz went for a Hurricanrana but Chris caught him in the Walls of Jericho in the middle of the ring. Ortiz reached the ropes and Garcia attacked. A brawl broke out as Wheeler Yuta and Santana rushed the ring. Eddie snuck into the ring and leveled Jericho with the Backfist to the Future while referee Aubrey Edwards was distracted.

Ortiz went for the cover but Jericho somehow kicked out at two and the match continued. Fuego del Sol got in the ring and hit Ortiz with a baseball bat. Jericho got the pinfall victory and then it was revealed to be Sammy Guevara under the mask. Ortiz cut his own hair off while shouting “blood and guts!” over and over. Jericho Appreciation Society and Sammy Guevara retreated up the entrance ramp to end the segment.

A man of his word, @ortiz_powerful takes matters into his own hands and chops his hair off! #BloodAndGuts is just weeks away now!

Wardlow Dominated The Plaintiffs

Wardlow started dishing out Powerbombs early and sent one of the “arena security” members out of the ring with a Powerbomb. Wardlow delivered some Chokeslams and stacked a bunch of guards on top of each other and pinned them all at once. Wardlow continued hitting Powerbombs on the security guards who comically came at him one at a time. He then delivered a Clothesline, a Chokeslam, and a few more Powerbombs to eliminate the rest of the plaintiffs.

Wardlow went to attack Mark Sterling but Dan Lambert interrupted with TNT Champion Scorpio Sky in the crowd. Lambert instructed UFC legends Tyron Woodley and Matt Hughes to attack Wardlow but he talked them out of it. They threw Mark Sterling towards Wardlow and he delivered one final Powerbomb before posing for the crowd.

Will Ospreay def. Dax Harwood In A Great Match, Orange Cassidy Returned

Dax Harwood squared off against Will Ospreay tonight on Dynamite. Ospreay controlled the action early and sent Harwood to the corner. Will delivered some chops to the chest that echoed throughout the venue. Harwood responded with some big chops of his own that got a pop from the crowd. Dax followed it up with a Suplex and then a Back Body Drop for a two count.

Ospreay went for a Suplex but Harwood blocked it as the two wrestlers battled on the ring apron. Harwood went for a Brainbuster but Ospreay escaped and sent Dax into the steel steps with a Dropkick as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Harwood connected with a series of German Suplexes and a loud “AEW!” chant broke out. Dax climbed to the top rope but Will moved to the opposite side of the ring. Harwood hit him with a giant release German Suplex and climbed back to the top turnbuckle. Dax went for a flying headbutt but Ospreay got out of the way.

Will hit a 630 Splash for a two count and went back to the top rope but Dax caught him with some strikes to the face. Harwood went for a Suplex but Ospreay countered into a Crossbody for a two count. Ospreay hit a Powerbomb but Harwood was able to get him in a cradle for a close two count and the match continued.

Harwood rolled out of the ring to buy himself some time but it backfired as Ospreay leveled him with a Crossbody. Back in the ring, Ospreay climbed to the top rope and delivered a strong elbow strike to the back of Harwood’s head for a near fall. Harwood went for a Powerbomb but Ospreay escaped. Will went for a Cutter but Harwood countered into a slingshot Liger Bomb for another near fall.

The crowd applauded as both men made their way back. Harwood turned Will inside out with a Clothesline and then went for another one but Ospreay countered into a Powerbomb for a cover. Ospreay hit the Cutter for a two count but followed it up with a running elbow (the Hidden Blade) for the pinfall victory. After the match, United Empire rushed to the ring and attacked Harwood. Cash Wheeler tried to make the save but he got beaten down as well.

Orange Cassidy‘s theme hit and he strutted his way down the entrance ramp as Ospreay angrily stared from inside the ring. Cassidy got in the ring with Ospreay and they had a stare-down. FTR and Roppongi Vice (Trent & Rocky Romero) showed up behind Cassidy and Ospreay & United Empire retreated.

Moxley & Tanahashi Face-to-Face, Match Added To Forbidden Door

Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi had a face-to-face ahead of their Interim AEW Championship match at Forbidden Door a week from Sunday. Moxley claimed that his work in NJPW has always been about Tanahashi because there is only one man that they call “Ace”. The crowd loudly chanted for “Tanahashi!” and Moxley noted that the man deserves respect.

Moxley claimed that he is the best professional wrestler on the planet, and lives it every night while others just pretend they are the best. Jon added that when the dust settles at Forbidden Door, Tanahashi will refer to Moxley as “Ace”. Jericho interrupted with Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti.

Jericho said that the only reason Moxley is even in the match is that he wasn’t here last week. Chris suggested that he may hit Moxley with a fireball and boasted about defeating Tanahashi in the Tokyo Dome. Tanahashi told Jericho to shut up and Chris instructed JAS to rush the ring. Another brawl broke out and a slapped-together 6-man match was announced for Forbidden Door. It will be Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki vs. Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shooter Umino. Sammy Guevara, Lance Archer and El Desperado are also now in Jericho Appreciation Society.

Miro Qualified For The All-Atlantic Title Match At Forbidden Door

Miro battled Ethan Page tonight in a qualifying match. The winner will be added to the 4-Way match to crown the first AEW All-Atlantic Champion at Forbidden Door. PAC has already qualified for the match. Dan Lambert was in Ethan’s corner for the match. Ethan got in some offense early but Miro battled back and hit a Clothesline as Dynamite went to break.

When Dynamite returned, Miro knocked Ethan to the outside and followed him out there. Page sent Miro into the ring post and followed it up with a shoulder tackle that knocked him into the steel steps. Page rolled Miro into the ring and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Ethan connected with a diving shoulder strike for a two count and set up on the ring apron. Page hit a springboard Cutter and went for the cover but the former TNT Champion kicked out at two.

Miro battled back and leveled Ethan with a leg lariat. Miro applied the Game Over submission hold and Page tapped out. Miro now joins PAC in the 4-Way to crown the first All-Atlantic Champion at Forbidden Door.

Toni Storm def. Britt Baker

Britt Baker faced Toni Storm tonight on Dynamite in a rematch from the Owen Hart Tournament. Baker defeated Storm in the semifinals and went on to defeat Ruby Soho at Double or Nothing to win the tournament. The action quickly spilled out of the ring and Baker slammed Storm into the ring post. Rebel and Jamie Hayter distracted Toni and Baker attacked Storm from behind.

Toni sent Britt back into the ring and hit a Crossbody. Rebel distracted the referee and Hayter dragged her to the outside. AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa joined the party and yet another brawl broke out as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Toni Storm planted Britt Baker with a DDT on the floor and rolled her back into the ring. Toni then picked up the win via pinfall after hitting Storm Zero. After the match, Thunder Rosa showed up again on the entrance ramp and raised the title while staring at Toni Storm.

Stokely Hathaway spoke with Willow Nightingale backstage. Stokely wanted Willow to join the Baddies but she declined. Willow announced that she will be accepting Jade Cargill’s Open Challenge for the TBS Championship this Friday on Rampage.

Jay White Attacked Hangman Page

Former AEW Champion Hangman Page marched down to the ring to a great reaction. Page said he wanted a match against Okada to challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Hangman noted that Okada lost the belt to Jay White. Owen Hart Tournament winner Adam Cole interrupted and claimed that he will be challenging for the IWGP title. Cole claimed that Forbidden Door is about the Undisputed Elite and he should have a singles match against Jay White.

Cole said Jay White is here and his theme hit. Cole pointed to the heel entrance tunnel but White didn’t show up. Jay attacked Hangman from behind and boasted about being the champion. White pointed out that Hangman lost the AEW Championship and he will not be defending the IWGP title against Page at Forbidden Door. Jay White announced that he wont be defending against Adam Cole either to end the promo. As of now, it is still unknown who Jay White will be facing at Forbidden Door.

The Catalyst of Professional Wrestling, #Switchblade @JayWhiteNZ, is here at #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager LIVE on @TBSNetwork, and #ForbiddenDoor LIVE on PPV on Sunday June 26, is just around the corner!

Young Bucks Captured The Tag Titles, Christian Cage Finally Betrayed Jungle Boy

Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) in this week’s main event. Luchasaurus leveled Matt and Nick with a Clothesline and then grabbed a ladder. Matt hit the big man with a Dropkick through the ropes but turned around into a Suicide Dive from Jungle Boy.

Back in the ring, Jungle Boy hit a springboard Hurricanrana that sent Nick flying off the ladder and to the floor. Jungle Boy and Matt Jackson started climbing the ladder and traded punches. Nick joined the party and knocked Jungle Boy off of the ladder. Luchasaurus went for a double Chokeslam but Young Bucks broke it up.

Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy took control and started climbing the ladder. Young Bucks battled back and dragged them down to the mat. Matt and Nick knocked Luchasaurus out of the ring and set up the ladder against the turnbuckle. Jungle Boy ran up the ladder and hit a Crossbody. Matt hit three Northern Lights Suplexes in a row with the last one sending Jungle Boy into the ladder.

Nick set up a table outside the ring as Matt brought Jungle Boy to the apron. Young Bucks went for a Suplex but Luchasaurus broke it up. Jungle Boy then sent Matt through the table with a Hurricanrana off the ring apron. Nick Jackson put Jungle Boy through another table and planted Luchasaurus with a Destroyer. Nick climbed to the top rope and hit a 450 Splash on Luchasaurus through the table as Dynamite went to the final commercial break of the night.

When Dynamite returned, Luchasaurus planted Matt with a Chokeslam and then delivered another one to Nick Jackson on top of the ladder. Luchasaurus followed it up with a Moonsault off the apron onto the challengers outside the ring. Luchasaurus brought two more ladders into the ring and set them up.

Matt went for a Sleeper Hold but Luchasaurus started climbing anyway. Jungle Boy bashed Matt in the back with a ladder and started climbing. Matt and Nick got on the ladders as well and the two teams traded punches. Young Bucks slammed Luchasaurus down on the ladder blow and put him on another table outside the ring. Nick connected with a Poisonrana on Jungle Boy as Matt climbed to the top turnbuckle. Matt connected with an Elbow Drop that sent Luchasaurus through the table.

Back in the ring, Nick Jackson started climbing but Jungle Boy dragged him down. Jungle Boy hit a Suplex and then delivered another one to Matt Jackson as he got in the ring. Nick and Jungle Boy started climbing the ladders and Matt joined them up there as Luchasaurus was still down. Jungle Boy shoved them down but Young Bucks bounced off the ropes and knocked over the ladder with Jungle Boy on it.

Luchasaurus set up a very tall ladder under the titles and started climbing. Young Bucks recovered and pushed the ladder over, sending Luchasaurus through a stack of tables set up beside the ring. Jungle Boy bashed Nick with the ladder and quickly tried to climb but Young Bucks brought him down. Young Bucks hit Jungle Boy with the BTE Trigger and climbed the ladder to grab the titles. Young Bucks are the new AEW Tag Team Champions.

After the match, Young Bucks celebrated with the titles as Christian Cage made his way down the entrance ramp. Christian checked on Jungle Boy before planting him with the Killswitch. Cage then hit Jungle Boy with the con-chair-to and posed over him to close the show.