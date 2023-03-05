AEW Faction Has Officially Disbanded

Pour one out for The Factory.

The group comprised of students from Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall’s Nightmare Factory training facility has officially disbanded.

Formed during the early days of AEW, The Factory was originally branded as the Nightmare Factory and served as a ‘training camp’ of sorts for the American Nightmare.

Members of The Factory included Marshall, ‘Big Shotty’ Lee Johnson, Anthony Ogogo, Nick Comorodo, Aaron Solo and Cole Karter.

(Photo: AEW)

QT Marshall says The Factory is No More

Over the weekend, a fan on Twitter tagged QT Marshall and said he misses The Factory and hopes to see them back in AEW. He replied saying they broke up due to overwhelming hate from wrestling “experts.”

On a brighter note, Marshall said the guys had fun together and encouraged people to follow the members’ careers.