AEW: Fight Forever Rated ‘Teen’ for Partially Exposed Buttocks, Molotov Cocktails & More

All Elite Wrestling‘s first console video game has finally received a rating by the Entertainment Software Rating Board.

AEW: Fight Forever has received a “Teen” rating for some suggestive content, including the use of molotov cocktails, deep cleavage, partially exposed buttocks, crotch chops, depictions of alcohol consumption, smoking and more.

AEW: Fight Forever Rated ‘Teen’

Here’s the official Rating Summary, courtesy of the ESRB:

This is a wrestling game in which players compete in matches with wrestlers from the AEW roster. Players use punches, kicks, and grappling maneuvers to drain their opponents’ health. In some match types (e.g., Barbed Wire, Stadium Stampede, Unsanctioned) players can use barbed wired, baseball bats, metal chairs, and Molotov cocktails against opponents, eventually resulting in submission and/or knock outs. Blood-splatter effects can occur during matches, staining the mats; video footage of real matches also depicts blood on wrestlers’ faces and bodies. The game contains some mildly suggestive material: female wrestlers in revealing outfits (e.g., deep cleavage, bunny outfits, partially exposed buttocks); wrestlers performing taunting gestures (e.g., crotch chop, slapping buttocks). Real footage sometimes depicts wrestlers drinking alcohol and smoking. The word “sh*t” is heard in the game.

Fight Forever is ‘coming soon’ and has been coming soon since 2021. In recent weeks, there has been speculation that the ESRB rating was one of the issues holding up the game’s release, so this is one more hurdle cleared.

The game will be available, at some point, for Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.