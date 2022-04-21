Thursday, April 21, 2022
AEW: Fight Forever Will be the Company’s Console Video Game

By Michael Reichlin
AEW: Fight Forever will be the name of All Elite Wrestling‘s upcoming console video game.

Game production has been underway for some time. Recent reports have the game slated for release in September 2022.

After this week’s AEW Dynamite from Pittsburgh went off the air, AEW President Tony Khan came out to address the live crowd.

Khan explained that they would be recording audio for the Fight Forever video game, and asked the crowd to chant phrases including:

  • Adam Page, Bay Bay and Boom
  • Sting
  • FTR, Cash, Dax

Last month, we covered the AEW: Fight Forever trademark application, which will be used for:

“Downloadable game software; Downloadable computer game software; Downloadable electronic game software; Downloadable interactive game software; Video game discs; Downloadable video game programs; Downloadable video game software; Recorded video game programs; Recorded video game software.”

