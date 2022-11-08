Rumor Killer on AEW Fight Forever & Xbox Game Pass

The upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game will not be launching on Xbox Game Pass any time soon after all.

Fight Forever is All Elite Wrestling’s first console video game. In recent months, details about the game have been few and far between The game won the Best Sports/Racing Game Award at Gamescom. It was officially announced in August, but its release date and other information remain unclear.

Earlier this week, WrestleZone reported that Fight Forever would be included on the Xbox Game Pass when it releases, which would have made it available to more than 25 million subscribers on the subscription service.

On Tuesday, the official @AEWGames Twitter account poured cold water on the report about Xbox Game Pass. According to AEW, the game will not be part of any monthly gaming subscription services.

The next round of information about Fight Forever will be announced Saturday, November 19th during AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

This also seems like a good time to share that we don't anticipate #AEWFightForever being part of any monthly gaming subscription services.



AEW: Fight Forever will be available in store at your favorite retailers or online. Reserve your copy today at: https://t.co/Nv3IuMVxiN — AEW Games (@AEWGames) November 8, 2022

AEW Fight Forever will be released on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Although no official release date has been confirmed.

A website with information has been launched and a teaser trailer is out. Wrestlers, move-sets, entrances, and arenas in the game will be customizable. There will also be a deep career mode.