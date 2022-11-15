AEW Full Gear Betting Odds Revealed

With AEW Full Gear taking place this Saturday night in Newark, New Jersey, more and more information about the event is starting to unfold. We expect the card to be finalized tomorrow night during AEW Dynamite, and last week we got clues that The Elite will be at the event.

Now, we have the latest betting odds on the event revealed, courtesy of our friends at BetOnline.

MJF is a favorite (-700) to capture the AEW world title in his match with Jon Moxley (+400).

The Acclaimed are tied as the biggest favorites on the show (-2000) to retain their AEW Tag Team Championships against Swerve in our Glory (+700).

Chris Jericho is a slight favorite (-240) to retain the ROH title against Bryan Danielson (+235), Claudio Castagnoli (+500), and Sammy Guevara (+1000).

Jade Cargill is favorited (-2000) to retain the TBS title against Nyla Rose.

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry is a clear favorite (-700) against Luchasaurus (+400).

In her big return match, Saraya is favored (-700) against Britt Baker (+400).

Darby Allin and Sting (-500) are clear favorites against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett (+300) in their tag team match.

Toni Storm is a very slight favorite (-140) to retain the AEW Women’s Interim Championship against Jamie Hayter (+100), the closest line on the show.

