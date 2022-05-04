AEW Fight Forever: New Gameplay Footage, Characters Revealed

AEW has revealed more footage from their upcoming video game ‘AEW: Fight Forever‘ which is rumored to release later this year.

AEW: Fight Forever will be the promotion’s first console video game, and the third game overall, following on from mobile titles ‘AEW Elite GM‘ and ‘AEW Casino: Double or Nothing.‘

On social media, the official AEW Games account shared development footage, confirming that Nyla Rose and Kris Statlander will be in the game as playable characters.

This will mark both women’s first appearance in any console video game.

AEW Referee Aubrey Edwards was also confirmed in the videos, officiating a match between the two.

The AEW Games account also confirmed that AEW: Fight Forever will also be available on PC.

The audience character models have also been updated as confirmed by the AEW Games division.

Initially reported as a 2023 title, its since been noted that AEW plans on releasing the game this year, possibly as soon as September.

In June 2021, it was reported that AEW was operating ‘in the red’ due to an “eight-figure investment” (at least $10 million) into their games department.

All footage captured from the game is still in development and can be watched below.