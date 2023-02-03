AEW Hits and Misses, How to Rebook 1998 WCW (Top Rope Nation)

This week on Top Rope Nation, Kyle Ross is joined by Wrestling Observer Newsletter award-winning author Liam O’Rourke (Crazy Like A Fox: The Definitive Chronicle of Brian Pillman 20 Years Later) to discuss this week’s AEW Dynamite and look at some classic wrestling.

On episode 283 this week, a great discussion is had about some of the positives (and negatives) that are plaguing AEW in early 2023. Plus, Kyle and Liam begin a series looking back at 1998 WCW and how things could have played out differently. Hulk Hogan. Sting. The nWo. Kevin Nash. Bill Goldberg. Bret Hart. They’re all discussed.

