AEW Announces ‘House Rules’ Live Event Series

All Elite Wrestling‘s has announced the ‘AEW House Rules’ tour, a series of live events that will soon take place across the United States. Ahead of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, the company sent out a press release announcing the first details.

The first installment of the series will take place on Saturday, March 18 in Troy, Ohio at the Hobart Arena. The show is set to feature several current and former champions including Ohio’s own Jon Moxley.

Tony Khan’s Statement on ‘AEW House Rules’

“As a lifelong fan of professional wrestling who grew up attending house shows, AEW House Rules is an exciting next step in our journey. We’re always looking for meaningful ways to engage with our fans, and AEW House Rules will be a great way for them to connect with our incredible talent.”

AEW Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett’s Statement on ‘AEW House Rules’

“The extraordinary success of AEW changed the landscape of professional wrestling. Not only as a whole, but by providing a fresh new product in a manner deemed impossible years ago. As expand to house shows, fans can expect an innovative approach along with the best talent in professional wrestling. In addition to satisfying diehard fans, we’re excited about creating new fans of all ages.”

Ticket Information

Tickets for the new live event series will go on-sale on Friday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m. EDT/7:00 a.m. PDT and can be purchased at AEWTix.com.