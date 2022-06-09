AEW Introduces All-Atlantic Championship

AEW has revealed a new championship.

During the June 8 episode of Dynamite, the All-Atlantic Championship was announced. The first All-Atlantic titleholder will be determined at the Forbidden Door PPV on June 26.

A match between PAC and Buddy Matthews was held to determine who moves on in the hunt for the gold. PAC ended up winning.

Also in contention for the championship are Miro, Ethan Page, Penta Oscuro, and Malakai Black.

Miro will face Page, while Penta will take on Black to determine who joins PAC in their journey to the championship.

Just announced here on #AEWDynamite: the new All-Atlantic Champion will be crowned at #ForbiddenDoor! pic.twitter.com/TPd7kZbn9s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022

Here is a better look at the brand new #AEW All-Atlantic Championship crafted by #RedLeatherBelts that was shown for the first time on TONIGHT's LIVE #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/CbxuzufXld — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022

One has to wonder if this will be AEW’s new secondary title. Judging by the participants to determine the first champion, that assumption might be correct.

There has been plenty of criticism over how the TNT Championship has been booked. Many believe the title has been devalued since Miro’s reign ended.