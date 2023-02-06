Backstage Reaction To AEW House Show Announcement

AEW has finally announced its version of non-televised live events after a lot of chatter over the past few months and the reaction to it within the company has been positive.

Fightful Select provided reactions from some of the talents. They noted that many people within the company knew something like this was coming. There were multiple people who actually pushed for it.

One talent said that they would rather get their in-ring reps under the company banner instead of working for outside promotions.

Some talent have spoken highly of the experience they can get wrestling on Dark. Being able to work longer matches on the road will help them grow further. They expect to see more creative matches on these shows

As far as the contractual status of the stars go, the site noted that most talents do not reach even close to the number of yearly dates in their contracts. AEW seems prepared for more shows in that aspect and it shouldn’t be a problem.

AEW Announced their ‘House Rules’ live event series that will take place in different cities across United States earlier this month.

The first ‘House Rules’ event will be taking place on Saturday, March 18 from Troy, Ohio at the Hobart Arena. The show will feature Ohio’s own Jon Moxley among others.