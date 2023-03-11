Report: AEW and Warner Working on New One-Hour Wrestling Show

AEW announced a new reality television show recently, but it looks like they’re not done adding content for Warner Bros. Discovery.

This time, AEW and Warner are looking to add another one hour of weekly wrestling content to the television schedule. This would be the third weekly AEW wrestling show on Warner properties and give the company four hours of weekly wrestling content on cable. AEW Dynamite (two hours) currently airs on TBS, and AEW Rampage airs on TNT (one hour).

Per a report from Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, AEW and Warner have been working on an agreement for this prospective third AEW television show and are close to finalizing it. As mentioned, the show would be one hour in length.

While there is no confirmation yet on a day, network, or time for the show, there are strong indications that the show could air on TBS on Saturday evenings at 6:05 p.m. Eastern. Obviously for long time wrestling fans, this harkens back to WCW Saturday Night.

Zarian hinted at this story less than a week ago on Twitter.

If there was ever a day or time for new programming…

? https://t.co/7h9udT8jML pic.twitter.com/3Uw6xQAs8i — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) March 6, 2023

There is no official timeline for an announcement of the new show, nor any indication yet on what it will be titled. However, Zarian reports that the announcement of the new show could come in about one month.

We will keep our readers updated on this situation as it develops. Are you looking forward to another hour of wrestling content from AEW? Let us know in the comments section below!

