New Japan President Open To AEWxNJPW Event in Japan

NJPW President Takami Ohbari isn’t opposed to having a second crossover event with AEW in Japan.

Earlier this month, Tony Khan and Ohbari announced a joint PPV event dubbed, “Forbidden Door.” This special crossover show will be held inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 26.

Forbidden Door 2?

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Takami Ohbari said that Japan is now open to international workers, making travel much less of an issue. Japan took extreme lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic and it was more long-term than many would’ve liked.

Ohbari says now the door is open for a potential Forbidden Door part two in Japan.

“Traveling between Japan and the U.S. is no longer a significant problem,” says Ohbari, who also addressed whether there will be a follow-up event with AEW in Japan. “If Japanese fans are invested in this event and the demand is there, then there will absolutely be the impetus for us to take the next step of holding an event in Japan.”

Ohbari went on to say that his main focus is on ensuring that NJPW represents itself to the highest order this June.

“NJPW and AEW will open the ‘Forbidden Door’ together this June, but what lies on the other side is something we will all have to wait to find out,” Ohbari says. “One guarantee: I always say that NJPW’s wrestlers carry the pride and the fight of wild lions. Whomever they fight against, or whomever they even team with, they will carry a fighting spirit that is unmatched and unbeatable.”