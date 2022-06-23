AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door 2022 Final Match Card

This Sunday, All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling will team to put on Forbidden Door 2022 at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois.

The event will be the first crossover show of this magnitude for both promotions, and Tony Khan has said he has plans for future Forbidden Door shows.

Final Match Card

With this week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage being taped, here is the final match card for the highly-anticipated show.

Interim AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Cole vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC vs. Miro vs. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Malakai Black

IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

ROH & IWGP Tag Team Championship: FTR vs. United Empire vs. Roppongi Vice

Zack Sabre Jr. vs Replacement for Bryan Danielson

Bullet Club (Young Bucks, El Phantasmo, Hikuleo) vs. Dudes with Attitudes (Sting, Darby Allin, Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi)

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Minoru Suzuki v. Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino

Gunn Club & Max Caster vs. NJPW Dojo (Buy-In Show)

Notable Absences

While Forbidden Door will be a stacked show, featuring major stars from both promotions it will go ahead without some top names.

AEW World Champion CM Punk is out of action, with no timeline for when he will be back, and Bryan Danielson confirmed on this week’s Dynamite that he is not medically cleared to compete.

Kenny Omega is still recovering from multiple injuries, while Kazuchika Okada will miss the show as his wife is expected to give birth any day now.