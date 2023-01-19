AEW Pays Tribute to Jay Briscoe on Dynamite

On Tuesday, Jamin Pugh, known to the wrestling world as Jay Briscoe, was killed in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware.

According to his wife, Ashley, their daughters were also injured in the accident. Their daughter, Gracie, had back surgery on Wednesday morning. Their other daughter, Jayleigh “has some pretty serious injuries, but is stable and resting!” She asked for prayers for all of them.

An update from Jay Briscoe’s wife ? pic.twitter.com/WPVSakC2Sq — Sean Slate (@slate_s42) January 18, 2023

AEW Honors Jay Briscoe

As fans filed into the arena before AEW Dynamite, “Gimme Back My Bullets” by Lynyrd Skynyrd played. This was the song they used in GCW.

They’re playing Gimme Back My Bullets as the crowd files into the arena #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/PRvBVKyPtl — TheDuelies (@theduelies) January 18, 2023

The first match of the night was Jay Lethal vs. Orange Cassidy. Lethal wore a black armband that read “Briscoe”. During the match, Best Friends were in the crowd. They each wore a black armband that read “Jay”.

On commentary, Excalibur talked about Briscoe and said more was coming.

The Young Bucks also wore black armbands that said “Jay” with a red heart on them. They also paid tribute with a Doomsday Device, a signature of the Briscoes.

Bryan Danielson and Bandido both wore black armbands that read “Jay”. Before getting to the ring, Bandido kissed his fingers and pointed to the sky.

After the match, commentary was shown on camera. Excalibur and Taz were also wearing black armbands.

Jay Briscoe special for ROH

Tony Khan tweeted that after tonight’s show they would be filming a special ROH tribute to Briscoe. It will be available “soon free to everyone on Honor Club”. He also tweeted that the special will also be on ROH’s YouTube.

We're just getting started, we have a great live show for you all, + after the live show we'll film a special ROH tribute to the late great Jay Briscoe which will be available soon free to everyone on Honor Club. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 19, 2023

As the show was going off the air, Excalibur said, “we are thinking of you Jay Briscoe. You are in our hearts and minds.”