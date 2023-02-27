AEW Performer Expected to Leave This Summer

Vickie Guerrero will be leaving AEW in a few months.

Guerrero made her promotional debut as a guest commentator in December 2019 on an episode of Dark. She was later revealed as Nyla Rose’s manager at Fight for the Fallen the following summer.

Behind the scenes, Guerrero also worked with the AEW Heels community and recently appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast with Aubrey Edwards and Amanda Huber to discuss the project.

AEW later paired Vickie with Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir as their manager. As recently as last week, she was in their corner when they teamed Diamante on the Dark: Elevation taping before Dynamite. The bout will air on this week’s edition of the show.

The Report

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported today that Guerrero and All Elite Wrestling have mutually decided not to renew her contract when it expires this July. This comes after she has been teasing “a new journey” on social media.

Outside of the ring in 2019, Guerrero graduated from Herzing University with a Bachelor of Science in healthcare administration. While with WWE, she was General Manager of SmackDown from 2007 to 2011 and Raw from 2011 to 2013 before leaving in 2014.

Today a new journey begins…..my life is fulfilled with excitement and new opportunities?? pic.twitter.com/EsOBqretUg — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) February 23, 2023