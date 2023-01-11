Tony Khan Says a Big Change is Coming to AEW’s Business Model

Tony Khan says AEW plans to begin running non-televised live events..

All Elite Wrestling does not currently run house shows. This comes with positives and negatives. Many wrestlers find the AEW schedule favorable to WWE‘s, because it is far less demanding.

AEW films Dynamite and Rampage on Wednesday nights most weeks, leading to a lighter travel schedule and more free time. On the flip side, the company is not earning revenue from a full-time touring schedule and younger talent is not getting the experience they need to develop as performers.

Beginning to run live events will bring a significant change to AEW’s business model. The initiative brings logistical coordination, as well as new expenses. However, it also comes with increased revenue from ticket and merchandise sales.

AEW Live Events Coming Soon

(AEW)

Khan appeared on the In The Zone podcast earlier this week and says AEW is actively talking about taking their show on the road.

“We have a great live events team,” said Khan. “It’s something we’ve talked a lot about and building out the live event business.”

When Jeff Jarrett signed with AEW in November 2022 and was named the Director of Business Development, the belief was that his function would include getting their house show business up and running.

Khan says the wrestlers and fans want AEW live events, so it’s something that he’s motivated to make happen.

“There is definitely a lot of demand for AEW live events, and now we have this great big strong roster that wants to do these live events, so it’s something we’re going to do.” – Tony Khan

Jim Ross also recently addressed the topic of AEW live events on his Grilling JR podcast. He stated last month, “I believe, I don’t know this to be a fact but I believe in 2023, that AEW will be in the house show/ live event business to some degree. I just think that it’s an opportunity that can be capitalized upon if AEW is strategic in their planning. I think that’s what Jeff Jarrett is working on.”

H/T to Fightful and Jeremy Lambert for the transcribed quotes