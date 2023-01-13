AEW President Tony Khan & Father Shahid Interested in Merger with WWE

Could WWE the company be the next big name to be announced as ‘All-Elite?’

Last week, Vince McMahon returned to WWE to oversee a sale of the promotion and has since been appointed as Executive Chairman.

Names listed as potential buyers of the multi-billion-dollar promotion include Comcast, FOX, Disney, Amazon, Netflix, and the Saudi Arabia PIF.

AEW-WWE

This week, it was reported that AEW President Tony Khan, alongside his father Shahid, were named as “is in the pool of potential buyers for WWE.”

In an update from CNBC, they are reporting that several sources familiar with the situation have confirmed that the Khans are interested in a merger.

The report adds that the Khans would not seek to buy WWE themselves, but would team with a financial group and pool their resources.

The idea is described by CNBC as a “long shot” given the hostility between WWE and AEW that has existed since the latter was founded in 2019.

Shahid Khan is said to have a net worth of $7.56 billion, and in addition to AEW, the Khans own the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL team, and the soccer club Fulham FC.

If this merger went ahead, it is unclear if the Khans would cease WWE production, keep the brand going, or create a new hybrid brand of WWE and AEW.

Competition

The Khans are interested in merging with WWE, but they’re not the only ones open to a deal.

This week, it was reported that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund had purchased WWE, but those reports were later clarified to be premature.

As Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE CEO Nick Khan recently spoke to Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company.