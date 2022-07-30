AEW Rampage Fight for the Fallen Results (7/29/22): Claudio Castagnoli Appears, Wardlow

AEW Rampage Fight for the Fallen was taped Wednesday night from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. In addition to the takeaways below, The Acclaimed released a new music video trashing the Gunn Club.

AEW Rampage Results

Best Friends def. Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh

Ethan Page def. Leon Ruffin

Lee Moriarty def. Matt Sydal

Anna Jay def. Ruby Soho

Here are the takeaways from this week’s Rampage

Best Friends Picked Up A Win, Wardlow Appears

Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh faced Best Friends (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and Orange Cassidy in the first match of the night. Jay Lethal and Trent Beretta started off the action and traded strikes.

Orange Cassidy tagged in and demanded to fight the giant Satnam Singh. Dutt tagged himself in and was wrestling in hit suit for whatever reason. Cassidy put his hands in his pockets and connected with his patented lazy kicks.

Satnam Singh tagged in and hit Orange with a thunderous chop to the chest. Best Friends tried to all go at him but Satnam swatted them away. Jay Lethal tagged in and stomped on Cassidy as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Trent and Chuck took Satnam down with a double Dropkick. They shared a hug but Jay capitalized with a Lethal Injection. Orange Cassidy and Sonjay Dutt then battled in the ring. Cassidy connected with the Orange Punch for the pinfall victory. After the match, Satnam attacked Orange but Wardlow broke it up. Wardlow stared at Lethal, Singh, and Dutt in the ring. The heels retreated and the TNT Champion stood tall to end the segment.

TNT Champion Wardlow showing no fear as he stands toe-to-toe with Satnam, Sonjay and Jay Lethal! #AEWRampage #FightForTheFallen is on TNT! pic.twitter.com/FIPsW3B4gN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2022

Ethan Page def. Leon Ruffin

Ethan Page came to the ring on his own, without Dan Lambert or Scorpio Sky, and battled Leon Ruffin. Ethan dominated the match and beat Ruffin down in the corner. Stokely Hathaway and Leila Grey were shown watching the match backstage. Page hit the Ego’s Edge for the quick pinfall victory.

The Factory approached Kole Carter backstage and offered him a spot in their group. He said he would think about it to end the promo.

Ethan Page not wasting any time and getting that swift victory here on #AEWRampage #FightForTheFallen – tune in to TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/WrTmNbmLFJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2022

Lee Moriarty def. Matt Sydal

Matt Sydal battled Lee Moriarty in a “Teacher vs. Student” match. The two shook hands after the bell but Lee then took the opportunity to deliver a headbutt. Sydal got angry and unloaded a knee strike to the face.

Sydal followed it up with a Dropkick and a Moonsault but Lee kicked out at two. Moriarty rolled out of the ring to regroup but Matt caught him with a Suicide Dive. Sydal hit a Moonsault off the top rope but Lee responded by launching Matt into the barricade.

Back in the ring, Sydal connected with the Question Mark and then the Lightning Spiral but Lee kicked out at two. Stokely Hathaway made his way ringside to watch the match. Stokely provided a distraction and Lee capitalized with the Border City Strech for the submission victory. After the match, Lee kept the hold in some more and Stokely handed him his business card.

Lee Moriarty accepts Stokely Hathaway's business card here on #AEWRampage #FightForTheFallen on TNT! pic.twitter.com/ge2UCR3CuW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2022

Wheeler Yuta will battle Chris Jericho for a title shot on Dynamite

ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli made his way to the ring to a great reaction from the crowd. The audience chanted “you deserve it!” as Claudio held up the ROH Championship. Claudio thanked the fans and said it is an honor to be the ROH Champion.

Claudio introduced Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club and he made his way to the ring. Chris Jericho got off commentary and said he can’t stand hearing the crowd cheer for them. Jericho claimed that they deserve a boot up their ass before Yuta cut him off.

Yuta told Jericho to shut up and said that he’s already defeated Daniel Garcia and wanted to battle Jericho. William Regal and Claudio Castagnoli suggested that Wheeler could defeat Jericho as Chris laughed it off. Jericho challenged him to a match on Dynamite and Wheeler declined by claiming he already knows he will defeat him. Jericho said he will put his shot at the AEW Interim Championship at “Quake at the Lake” in two weeks on the line and Wheeler accepted. It was later announced that Claudio will defend the ROH Championship at Battle of the Belts III against Konosuke Takeshita next Saturday.

Just the beginning for the NEW #ROH World Champ @ClaudioCSRO! @IAmJericho puts his Title shot vs AEW Interim World Champ @JonMoxley at #QuakeByTheLake on the line against #BCC’s @WheelerYuta this WED on #AEWDynamite! If Yuta wins, he gets the Title Shot against Mox! #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/bKj0dhRwQb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2022

Hot off his first singles World Title win at #DeathBeforeDishonor, newly crowned @ringofhonor World Champion @ClaudioCSRO puts the title on the line for the first time ever, against rising Japanese star @takesoup at #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on Saturday August 6 at 8/7c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/QLtENBq1w2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2022

Anna Jay def. Ruby Soho

Anna Jay faced Rubo Soho in the main event of AEW Rampage Fight for the Fallen. Mark Henry interviewed both competitors backstage before the main event. Sammy Guevara and Tay Coni were with Anna Jay. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz were with Ruby Soho for the interview.

The two locked up to start off the action. Ruby hit a shoulder tackle and delivered some chops to Anna in the corner. Anna booted Ruby’s injured hand followed by a kick to the face. Anna stomped on Ruby and went for the cover but Soho kicked out at two.

Ruby battled back with a headbutt but Anna went after her injured arm some more. Anna got Ruby in the Queen Slayer in the middle of the ring but Ruby escaped. Soho hit No Future but Anna kicked out at two. Ruby went to the top rope and went for a Senton but Anna blocked it. Anna got the Queen Slayer applied again with Ruby’s cast as the referee was distracted. Ruby passed out and Anna picked up the win to close the show.