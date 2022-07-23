AEW Rampage Fyter Fest Results (7/22/22): Jay Lethal vs. Christopher Daniels, Rap Battle, Hangman Page

AEW Rampage Fyter Fest Week 2 was taped Wednesday from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. Jay Lethal battled Christopher Daniels in the main event.

AEW Rampage Results (7/22)

Hangman Page & John Silver def. The Butcher & The Blade

Lee Moriarty def. Dante Martin

Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter def. Ashley D’Ambroise & Skye Blue

Jay Lethal def. Christopher Daniels

Here are the takeaways from this week’s Rampage:

Hangman Page & John Silver Picked Up A Win

Hangman Page and John Silver battled The Butcher and The Blade in the first match of the show. Butcher and John Silver started off the action. The Butcher took control and tagged in The Blade. Silver connected with a Suplex and tagged in the former AEW Champion.

Page hit a Fallaway Slam and followed it up with a Clothesline for a two count. The action spilled out of the ring and Hangman set up for a Side Slam but The Butcher broke it up. Butcher and Blade beat Silver down until he was able to make the tag. Hangman hit some elbow strikes and then hit Butcher with the Buckshot Lariat for the pinfall victory.

Claudio Castagnoli Vowed To Become ROH Champion

Claudio Castagnoli made his way to the ring ahead of his ROH Championship match tomorrow night at Death Before Dishonor. Castagnoli said that world titles have alluded him his entire career and vowed to break Gresham’s foundation. Claudio added that nobody is better than him in the ring and will become the new ROH Champion at the PPV.

Lee Moriarty Cheated To Win

Lee Moriarty faced Dante Martin this week on Rampage. Matt Sydal was in Lee’s corner for the match. Lee connected with a Dropkick before the two traded submission holds in the middle of the ring. Moriarty connected with a Northern Lights Suplex for a near fall.

Dante battled back and sent Lee to the corner. Stokely Hathaway made his way ringside as Dante hit a Crossbody for a two count. Lee locked in the Border City Stretch submission but Martin made it to the ropes to break the hold. Dante connected with a Powerbomb for a two count. Lee then countered a roll-up into one of his own and grabbed the ropes for leverage to steal the win. Matt Sydal shouted at Lee that he was taking the easy way and challenged him to a match next week on Rampage. Stokely offered Lee his business card but he didn’t take it.

Baker & Hayter Dominated

Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter squared off against Ashley D’Amboise and Skye Blue this week on Rampage. Baker and Blue started off the match with a lock-up. Britt got the upper hand and tagged in Jamie Hayter. Jamie battled with D’Ambroise in the ring as Baker planted Skye with a DDT on the apron. Baker tagged back in and tapped out D’Amboise with the Lockjaw.

The Acclaimed Won The Rap Battle

Max Caster and Austin Gunn had a rap battle tonight on Rampage. Gunn Club betrayed The Acclaimed recently after a brief partnership. Austin rapped first and joked about Caster portraying one of Bobby Lashley‘s sisters in that terrible segment with Sami Zayn a few years back on RAW. Gunn threw in a “suck it” reference and joked that John Cena wants his gimmick back in reference to Max.Caster responded and won the rap battle as decided by Lil Scrappy. Gunn Clubb then attacked The Acclaimed after the segment. Colten planted Bowens with a Suplex and Austin hit Max with a trash can.

Jay Lethal Sent A Message To Samoa Joe

Jay Lethal faced Christopher Daniels tonight in the main event of Rampage. Mark Henry interviewed both wrestlers in split screen before the match. Samoa Joe will defend the ROH TV Championship against Jay Lethal tomorrow night at Death Before Dishonor.

Jay Lethal dominated the action early and unloaded a flurry of forearm strikes. Daniels battled back with a Body Slam and an elbow to the face for a two count. Jay connected with a chop to the chest but Daniels responded with a boot to the face.

Lethal knocked Daniels out of the ring and connected with a Suicide Dive. Daniels got on the apron but Jay caught him with a Cutter. Jay followed that up with another Suicide Dive and then distracted the referee in the ring.

Sonjay Dutt hit Daniels with a couple cheap shots before Jay brought him back into the ring. Daniels hit an Enziguri and then an elbow strike to Jay’s face. Daniels followed it up with a Blue Thunder Bomb and went for the cover but Jay powered out at two and the main event continued.

Jay took back control of the action and wore Daniels down. Lethal delivered a boot to the face and then a Back Body Drop. Jay hit the Lethal Injuection for the pinfall victory. After the match, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt attacked Daniels. Lethal then choked Daniels out to deliver a message to Samoa Joe ahead of their ROH TV Championship match at Death Before Dishonor tomorrow night.

