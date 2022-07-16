AEW Rampage Fyter Fest Week 1 Results (7/15/22): Claudio Castagnoli Appears, ROH Title Match, Lucha Bros

AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah Georgia. Private Party battled Lucha Bros in this week’s main event.

Rampage Results (7/15)

House of Black def. Dark Order

Jonathan Gresham def. Lee Moriarty to retain the ROH World Championship

Athena & Kris Statlander def. Robyn & Charlette Renegade

Lucha Bros def. Private Party

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

House of Black Picked Up A Win, Darby Allin Attacked

Malakai Black and Brody King faced John Silver and Alex Reynolds tonight on Rampage. Malakai and Alex started off the action. Malakai took control with a boot to the face and tagged in Brody King.

Brody went for a chop but Reynolds got out of the way and tagged in John Silver. King shrugged off a shoulder tackle from Silver and decked him with one of his own for a near fall. Silver connected with a kick to the face and tagged in Reynolds. Alex delivered a Superkick that knocked King out of the ring.

Reynolds went for a Suicide Dive but Brody was ready for it. Brody delivered a Chokeslam onto the ring apron as Rampage went to a break. When Rampage returned, Silver connected with a Sidewalk Slam on Malakai for a two count. Brody and Alex tagged back in and battled in the ring. Reynolds hit a Clothesline and went for the pin but Malakai broke it up with a Dropkick off the top rope. King followed it up with Dante’s Inferno for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Darby Allin attacked Body King by leaping off the top of the entrance tunnel. Sting and Malakai had a stare down as well to end the segment.

A brutal Dante’s Inferno gets the victory for the #KingsOfTheBlackThrone – Brody King and Malakai Black – here on Night 2 of #FyterFest on #AEWRampage! Catch the action on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/WMJBrgP6uR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2022

Like a bat outta hell, Darby Allin attacks Brody King, while The Icon Sting and Malakai face off! It’s #AEWRampage #FyterFest Night 2 on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/yaubqPAam1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2022

Jonathan Gresham Retained, Claudio Castagnoli

Jonathan Gresham defended the ROH World Championship against Lee Moriarty. Tully Blanchard and Matt Sydal were ringside for the match. Lee knocked the champ to the outside and sent him into the barricade. Back in the ring, Gresham connected with a slam as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Gresham hit an Armdrag but Lee responded with a boot to the face. Moriarty connected with a German Suplex and followed it up with a Dropkick for a two count. Gresham beat Lee down and applied the Octopus submission for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Tony Schiavone interviewed Gresham in the ring. The ROH Champion said that he will out-wrestle all of the fan favorites. Claudio Castagnoli interrupted and he had a stare-down with Gresham to end the segment. Castagnoli versus Gresham is rumored for ROH Death Before Dishonor on July 23.

He's held the ROH Tag Team belt, does @ClaudioCSRO have his eyes on the big one next ? #AEWRampage #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/peuGbBJUmQ — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 16, 2022

Athena & Statlander Picked Up A Win

Kris Statlander and Athena faced Robyn and Charlette Renegade tonight on Rampage. Statlander and Athena dominated and connected with a couple Dropkicks to begin the match. Athena hit Robyn with the Eclipse for the quick win. After the match, TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, and Leila Grey attacked Athena and Statlander.

Before Leila Grey can cement her place in the #Baddies, TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan send a strong message by taking out Athena and Statlander. Watch #AEWRampage #FyterFest Night 2 on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/dabjbd5ybh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2022

Lucha Bros def. Private Party

Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix) battled Private Party (Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen) in the main event of this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Before the match, Mark Henry interviewed both teams backstage.

Private Party dominated the match early and sent Lucha Bros out of the ring. Quen and Kassidy hit a couple of Suicide Dives as Andrade El Idolo cheered them on from ringside. Back in the ring, Fenix connected with a Backbreaker on Quen and Penta tagged in.

Pentagon Jr. hit Quen with a Superkick before knocking Kassidy off the ring apron. Quen threw Fenix out of the ring and then planted Pentagon Jr. with a Tornado DDT. Andrade El Idolo choked Pentagon Jr. against the ropes while the referee was distracted. Rampage went to the final commercial break of the night with Private Party in control of the match.

When Rampage returned, Private Party had Pentagon Jr isolated in the corner. Fenix got the tag and hit Kassidy with a Double Stomp. Rey hit a Leg Drop on Kassidy and fired up the crowd. Fenix hit Kassidy with some chops to the chest before perching him up on the top rope. Fenix hit an Enziguri and went for a Superplex but Quen broke it up.

Marq got Rey in the Electric Chair and Kassidy connected with a Frog Splash off the top rope for a near fall. Quen tagged in and hit Fenix with an Atomic Drop as Penta pleaded for a tag. Fenix connected with a Jawbreaker and bought himself some time.

Pentagon Jr. tagged in and unloaded some kicks to Quen before slamming Kassidy on top of him. Penta knocked El Idolo off the ring apron but Rush caught him with a cheap shot. Private Party capitalized on the attack but Rey broke up the cover. Fenix then planted Quen with a Piledriver for the pinfall victory.

Mayhem has erupted everywhere in this match and Rush comes in with the cheap shot on PENTA! Tune in to #AEWRampage #FyterFest Night 2 on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/yXSMyL8wNQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2022