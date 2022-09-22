AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Spoilers (Airing Sep. 23)

All Elite Wrestling will present a special 2-hour “Grand Slam” edition of AEW Rampage this Friday night on TNT. These matches were taped Wednesday night after Dynamite from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York.

The tapings saw rapper Action Bronson making his pro wrestling in-ring debut, a Battle Royal to determine Jon Moxley‘s next challenger for the AEW World Championship, an Unsanctioned Lights Out Match and more.

Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, Excalibur and Jim Ross are on commentary.

Tony Khan announced the winner of the Golden Ticket Battle Royal later in the show will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship on the special Tuesday, October 18th edition of AEW Dynamite. (Pre-emption due to Major League Baseball playoffs)

Sting and Darby Allin def. House Of Black (Buddy Matthews and Brody King) in a No DQ Match.

Action Bronson and FTW Champion Hook def. Jericho Appreciation Society’s “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard.

Jade Cargill def. Diamanté to retain the AEW TBS Championship.

TNT Champion Wardlow and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe def. Tony Nese and Josh Woods.

Jungle Boy def. AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix.

Eddie Kingston def. Sammy Guevara, but the decision was reversed and Guevara was awarded the win.

“Hangman” Adam Page won the Golden Ticket Battle Royale to become the new #1 Contender to the AEW World Championship.