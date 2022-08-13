AEW Rampage Quake by the Lake Results (8/12/22): Bryan Danielson Speaks, Beardhausen, HOOK

AEW Rampage Quake by the Lake was taped in the Target Center in Minneapolis following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite

Rampage Results (8/12/22)

Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti def. Dante Martin & Skye Blue

Parker Boudreaux def. Sonny Kiss

Gunn Club def. Beardhausen

Orange Cassidy def. Ari Daivari

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Bryan Danielson Warned Daniel Garcia

Bryan Danielson kicked off the show to a great reaction from the crowd. Tony Schiavone interviewed Danielson and Bryan claimed that nothing makes him feel more alive than being in this ring. Bryan claimed that he will never stop wrestling and Daniel Garcia will not end his career next Wednesday on Dynamite.

Daniel Garcia interrupted and said that Danielson used to be his hero but now his hero is coming up with excuses. Daniel vowed to end Bryan’s career and referred to himself as the “greatest technical sports entertainer” on the planet.

Daniel shouted that he is sick of the sports entertainment bullsh*t and admitted that he wanted Daniel to be a part of the Blackpool Combat Club because of his wrestling technique. Bryan told Daniel to think about whether he wants to be the best sports entertainer or best wrestler in the world while he’s stomping his face in on Dynamite.

The self-proclaimed #DragonSlayer Daniel Garcia interrupts the #AmericanDragon with a message of his own.

Sammy & Tay Retained The AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships

The recently married Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo (formerly known as Tay Conti) defended their AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships against Dante Martin and Skye Blue. Dante and Sammy started off the action and Guevara unloaded some chops to the chest. Skye tagged in and delivered a Crossbody to Tay for a near fall.

Sammy and Dante tagged back in and traded strikes. Dante leveled Sammy with a shoulder tackle and followed it up with a Dropkick. Dante hit a Suicide Dive and then a Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Tay planted Dante with a DDT as Skye hit Sammy with a Hurricanrana. Melo then connected with the Tay-KO on Skye for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Lucha Bros called out Andrade backstage. Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. then announced PAC will join them to reform Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championship Tournament.

Parker Boudreaux Dominated

Parker Boudreaux faced Sonny Kiss tonight on Rampage. Before the match, Ari Daivari whispered something in Sonny’s ear. Parker then proceeded to dominate the match and won in quick fashion with a slam.

Gunn Club def. Beardhausen

Erick Redbeard returned to AEW to team with Danhausen tonight on Rampage. Colten and Austin Gunn dominated early and isolated Danhausen in the ring. Redbeard got the tag and beat the hell out of the Gunn Club. Erick connected with a big boot and tagged Danhausen back into the match. Billy Gunn knocked Redbeard out of the ring and the Gunn Club capitalized with the Fameasser for the pinfall victory.

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland were interviewed backstage. The AEW Tag Team Champions challenged Private Party to a match.

Zack Clayton Interrupted Hook

FTW Champion Hook made his way to the ring for an interview with Tony Schiavone. Hook said that he is always up for an Open Challenge. Zack Clayton (wrestler & reality TV star) interrupted and challenged the FTW Champion to a match. Hook dared him to get into the ring but Clayton wanted nothing to do with it. The FTW Championship match will happen next week on Rampage.

Orange Cassidy Picked Up A Win, Sonny Kiss Joined Trustbusters

Orange Cassidy battled Ari Daivari in tonight on AEW Rampage. Mark Henry interviewed both wrestlers before the Rampage main event. Trustbusters accompanied Daivari to the ring for the match. Best Friends were in Orange Cassidy’s corner for the main event.

Daivari offered Cassidy a spot in the Trustbusters after the bell rang. Orange laid in the ring and rolled around whenever Daivari approached him. Orange got out of the ring to share a hug with Best Friends. Back in the ring, Daivari slammed Cassidy to the mat for a two count.

Cassidy responded with a Dropkick but Ari shrugged it off. Ari hit Orange with a shoulder tackle and followed it up with a Neckbreaker. Ari then exited the ring and hugged Trustbusters as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Ari was in control and had Cassidy in a Sleeper Hold. Orange escaped with his hands in his pockets and connected with a Dropkick. Orange hopped up and got a pop from the crowd.

Cassidy went for the Orange Punch but Daivari was ready for it. Ari connected with a Uranage and went for the cover but Orange kicked out at the last moment. Cassidy ducked under a kick from Daivari and caught him with the Orange Punch for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Trustbusters rushed the ring and beat down Best Friends. Sonny Kiss has apparently accepted the offer and joined the faction. Sonny posed as Parker delivered a massive slam on Orange Cassidy to close the show.