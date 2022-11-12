AEW Rampage Results, Takeaways (11/11/22): Road to Full Gear, Title Match, Eliminator Tournament

AEW Rampage was taped in the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA. In addition to the takeaways below, another vignette for House of Black aired during tonight’s episode of Rampage. Orange Cassidy defended the All-Atlantic Championship against Lee Johnson in the main event.

Rampage Results

Brian Cage def. Dante Martin to advance in the World Title Eliminator Tournament

Bandido def. Rush to advance in the World Title Eliminator Tournament

Nyla Rose def. Kayla Sparks

Orange Cassidy def. Lee Johnson to retain the All-Atlantic Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Jungle Boy Will Battle Luchasaurus in a Steel Cage match at Full Gear

Christian Cage and Luchasaurus made their way to the ring to begin the show. Cage called out Jungle Boy and boasted about squashing him at All Out and Luchasaurus beating him at Dynamite in Toronto.

Jungle Boy said that the two of them have cost him everything and Luchasaurus wasted three years of his life that he will never get back. Jungle Boy challenged Luchasaurus to a Steel Cage match at Full Gear. Cage accepted the challenge and said Luchasaurus will put him down for good.

Cage suggested that Jungle Boy’s mother will be in the front row for the match and said that Jungle Boy is all looks like his father. Luke Perry, Jungle Boy’s father, passed away recently. Jungle Boy tried to attack Cage but Luchasaurus beat him down. Cage brought a chair into the ring and Luchasaurus delivered a Chokeslam on top of it.

Brian Cage Advanced in the World Title Eliminator Tournament

Dante Martin battled Brian Cage in the first round of the World Title Eliminator Tournament tonight on Rampage. Brian did curls with Dante as if he weighed five pounds to start off the action. Dante hit a Dropkick and knocked him out of the ring. Marin flexed in the ring and went for a dive. Cage caught Dante and delivered a Suplex on the floor outside the ring as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Cage went for an F10 but Dante countered into a Tornado DDT as Jim Ross claimed Martin will be a huge star in AEW someday. Dante connected with a diving Crossbody and went for the cover but Cage kicked out at two. Cage charged but Dante got out of the way and The Machine tumbled out of the ring.

Dante hit a big Crossbody and rolled Cage back into the ring. Martin followed it up with a Splash and went for the cover but Cage kicked out at two. Dante hit an Enziguri and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Cage got out of the way and turned Dante inside out with a Clothesline for a near fall.

Cage couldn’t believe Dante kicked out but stayed on the attack. Brian connected with the Weapon X for the pinfall victory. Cage will meet the winner of Lance Archer versus Ricky Starks in the semifinals. The finals of the tournament will take place at Full Gear on November 19th. The winner of the tournament will get an AEW World Championship match at Dynamite: Winter is Coming.

Bandido def. Rush to Advance in the Eliminator Tournament

Bandido battled Rush in the first round of the World Title Eliminator Tournament. Rush dominated the action early and beat Bandido down outside the ring. Rush rolled Bandido into the ring after beating him down and poured some water over his head. Rush stomped on Bandido in the corner of the ring and booted him in the face. Rush then posed in the ring as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Bandido was in control and connected with a Frog Splash for a near fall. Bandido went for a Suplex but Rush countered with a knee to the face. Rush hit a rolling elbow and attempted a lazy cover but Bandido easily kicked out at two.

Rush barely hit a Dropkick off the top rope for a two count and started arguing with referee Aubrey Edwards. Bandido connected with a slam for a two-count. Bandido hit a Crucifix Bomb but Rush responded with a leg lariat and both wrestlers fell to the canvas.

Rush hit a Splash and followed it up with a DDT but Bandido somehow was able to kick out at two and the tournament match continued. Jose the Assistant slid a steel chair into the ring for a distraction and choked Bandido. John Silver of the Dark Order showed up and leveled Jose. Bandido rolled up Rush for the pinfall victory and advanced in the tournament. Bandido will face The Firm’s Ethan Page in the semifinals on next week’s Dynamite.

Nyla Rose Picked Up a Win

Nyla Rose wore the stolen TBS Championship to the ring for a match against Kayla Sparks. Rose leveled Kayla with a big boot and posed for the crowd. Rose hit a Splash and continued to flex as the crowd booed. Nyla sent a message to TBS Champion Jade Cargill and hit Jaded to win the match via pinfall. Jade Cargill and the Baddies rushed the ring. Jade booted Nyla in the face and knocked her out of the ring to end the segment. Jade will defend the TBS Championship against Nyla Rose at Full Gear on November 19th.

Orange Cassidy Retained the All-Atlantic Championship

Orange Cassidy defended the All-Atlantic Championship against The Factory’s Lee Johnson. Mark Henry interviewed the competitors in split screen before the match. The title match began with just ten minutes left of the show.

Cassidy avoided Lee’s attack early and hit a shoulder tackle for a one count. Lee launched Cassidy into the turnbuckle but the champion battled back. Orange bounced Johnson’s head off the top turnbuckle as Best Friends brawled with The Factory. Nick Comoroto sent the champion flying over the barricade as Rampage went to the final commercial break of the night.

When Rampage returned, Lee hit a Suplex on Cassidy in the middle of the ring and went for the cover but Orange kicked out at two. Both men connected with a Clothesline at the same time and fell to the canvas.

Cassidy sent Lee out of the ring and onto Comoroto with a massive Back Body Drop. Orange followed it up with a springboard Moonsault onto The Factory outside the ring. Back in the ring, Lee hit a Blue Thunder Bomb and went for the cover but the champ kicked out at two.

Comoroto lifted Cassidy up Trent leveled him with a Spear. The Factory beat Trent down but Chuck Taylor broke it up with a dive. Orange Cassidy hit Lee with a DDT and went for the Orange Punch but Lee dodged it.

Lee hit a Superkick but Cassidy responded with Beach Break for the pinfall victory. Orange Cassidy is still the All-Atlantic champion. Best Friends shared a hug with Orange Cassidy to as QT Marshall watched on in disgust. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy hugged Cole Karter before hitting him with a Powerbomb to end this week’s Rampage.