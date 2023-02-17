HomeResults

AEW Rampage Results (2/17/23): The Elite Defends World Trios Titles Against Top Flight and AR Fox

By Colby Faria

AEW‘s latest edition of Rampage goes down on (2/17/23) from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas! The Elite defend their World Trios Titles against the team of Top Flight and AR Fox!

Preview

  • The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson) (C) vs. AR Fox & Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martn) — AEW World Trios Championship
  • Jade Cargill (C) vs. Vert Vixen — TBS Championship
  • Swerve Strickland vs. Dustin Rhodes
  • Ricky Starks vs. Daniel Garcia

Live Coverage

SEScoops has live coverage of AEW Rampage every Friday beginning at 10:00 p.m. EDT/7:00 p.m. PDT.

0 Comments
Related Articles
Latest Wrestling News

A leading source for Wrestling News since 2004. Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.