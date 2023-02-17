AEW Rampage Results (2/17/23): The Elite Defends World Trios Titles Against Top Flight and AR Fox

AEW‘s latest edition of Rampage goes down on (2/17/23) from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas! The Elite defend their World Trios Titles against the team of Top Flight and AR Fox!

Preview

The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson) (C) vs. AR Fox & Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martn) — AEW World Trios Championship

Jade Cargill (C) vs. Vert Vixen — TBS Championship

Swerve Strickland vs. Dustin Rhodes

Ricky Starks vs. Daniel Garcia

Live Coverage

