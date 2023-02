AEW‘s latest edition of Rampage (2/24/23) is ongoing from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona! The Young Bucks face Aussie Open, Toni Storm takes on Willow Nightingale, Sammy Guevara battles Action Andretti, and Lance Archer makes his return!

Live Coverage

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) def. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher)

.@youngbucks starting things off HOT against #AussieOpen!



Tune in to #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/fgqLCTfQRY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2023

The UNSTOPPABLE Matt Jackson!@youngbucks!



Tune in to #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/YqKytIVLNr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2023

A hard-fought victory for the @youngbucks against the tough #AussieOpen!



Tune in to #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/vNriUi3oHv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2023

Toni Storm (with Saraya) def. Willow Nightingale

The #AEW Women's World Title picture is heating up rapidly, as #ToniStorm's victory results in a violent confrontation between @realrubysoho, @Saraya, and the Champ @jmehytr!



Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Uz7VdTtrVd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2023

Lance Archer (with Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts) def. Bryce Saturn

Sammy Guevara (with Daniel Garcia) def. Action Andretti

Lights, camera, @ActionAndretti makes his way to the ring!



It's the #AEWRampage main event on TNT! pic.twitter.com/qfxZO4LNTM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2023