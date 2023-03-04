HomeNews

AEW Rampage Results (3/3): Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux Battle Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes, Four-Way Tag Team Match, More

By Colby Faria

AEW‘s latest edition of Rampage (3/3/23) is ongoing from the Cow Palace in Daly City, California! Just 48-hours until the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux of the Mogul Affiliates take on Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes!

Live Coverage

Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) def. Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin), Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher), and Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & Josh Silver)

Riho def. Emi Sakura

Powerhouse Hobbs def. Serpentico

