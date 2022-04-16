AEW Rampage Results (4/15): Texas Death Match, Blackpool Combat Club, Owen Hart Qualifier

AEW Rampage aired live at a special start time of 7PM Eastern from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Hangman Page defended the AEW Championship in a Texas Death Match against Adam Cole in tonight’s main event. Blackpool Combat Club battled the Gunn Club and Ruby Soho squared off against Robyn Renegade in an Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier Match.

Rampage Results

Blackpool Combat Club def. Gunn Club The Butcher def. Barrett Brown Ruby Soho def. Robyn Renegade to qualify for the Owen Hart Tournament Hangman Adam Page def. Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match to retain the AEW Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Blackpool Combat Club def. Gunn Club

Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta) faced Gunn Club (Austin, Colten, Billy Gunn) in a Trios match to begin the show. The crowd chanted “YUTA!” as he started off the match with Austin Gunn. Austin tripped up Wheeler and posed for the crowd. Wheeler took him down and hit him with some strikes before bending back his fingers.

Colten tagged in and Yuta quickly took him down to the mat and locked in a submission hold. Danielson tagged in and continued to focus on the legs of Colten. Danielson locked in the Romero Special and then unloaded a bunch of strikes to the face.

Billy Gunn tagged in and had a stare down with Danielson. Billy drove Danielson to the corner and hit a knee to the midsection. Bryan battled back with kicks and chops to the chest followed by a running knee to the face. Danielson went for another but Billy exploded out of the corner with a shoulder tackle. Billy talked some trash with Moxley as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Colten caught Danielson with a Dropkick for a one count. Austin tagged in and Bryan hit him with a couple chops before being sent to the corner. Austin again started posing and it backfired as Danielson bounced his face off the middle turnbuckle.

Jon Moxley and Colten tagged in and Mox hit a series of Clotheslines followed by a release German Suplex. Austin got in the ring and Moxley set him to the outside. Jon perched Colten up on the top turnbuckle and brought him to the canvas with a Superplex. Moxley then hit a double DDT on Austin & Colten before Billy tagged in.

Moxley turned Billy inside out with a lariat and tagged in Wheeler Yuta. Wheeler climbed to the top rope and hit a Crossbody but the cover was broken up. Danielson hit a running knee and Moxley hit a DDT. Billy leveled them both with a Clothesline and stared down Wheeler. The crowd chanted “Yuta! once again and Billy planted him with a slam for a near fall. Yuta battled back and rolled Billy up for the pinfall victory.

The Butcher Dominated, Dustin Rhodes Challenged CM Punk

The Butcher faced Barrett Brown and beat the hell out of him for a minute before connecting with a Powerbomb for the pinfall victory. MJF has instructed The Butcher to battle Wardlow on next week’s Dynamite.

Dustin Rhodes was then shown backstage and he said that he’s been on one last ride for a long time. Rhodes stated that he has already defeated Lance Archer and proven the he has still got it after all this time. Rhodes then challenged CM Punk to a match on Dynamite and billed it as “The Best in the World vs. The Natural”.

Ruby Soho Qualified For The Owen Hart Tournament

Ruby Soho faced Robyn Renegade in an Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier tonight. Renegade controlled the action early and whipped Soho to the mat. Ruby was pissed off and went after Robyn but she retreated to the ropes. Renegade trapped Soho in the corner and booted her in the face for a near fall before applying the Camel Clutch in the middle of the ring as Rampage went to a break.

Renegade dominated during the break and hit a big Clothesline. Soho connected with a German Suplex and then a Clothesline. Ruby hit some slaps and a running boot to the face. Soho connected with an elbow to the face and then slammed Renegade’s head into the middle turnbuckle.

Renegade’s twin sister got into the ring and got her knees up during an attempted Senton. The twin then rolled out of the ring and Renegade got back into the ring. Soho hit her finisher to qualify for the tournament.

Hangman Page Retained The AEW Title

Hangman Adam Page defended the AEW Championship against Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match in tonight’s main event. The only way to win the match is by KO or submission. Mark Henry interviewed both wrestlers before the title match.

Hangman brought a couple chairs into the ring and the two had a standoff. Page connected with a chair shot and Cole rolled to the outside. Cole grabbed a chair and Page booted it into the challenger’s face before unloading some punches. Hangman launched Cole into the steel steps and Adam started crawling away.

Page followed him and punched him in the face again before firing up the crowd. Hangman went for a Powerbomb through a table but Cole scampered away. Page caught up to him again and punched him so hard Adam tumbled over the barricade. Hangman continued to follow him as the action spilled into the crowd.

A fan handed Hangman a beer and he bashed it over Cole’s head before taking a swig. Cole started running away again to the ringside area and back into the ring. Hangman was right on him and started beating him down again in the corner. Page climbed to the top rope, faked a Moonsault that saw Cole go for a kick to nothing. Hangman then connected with a Moonsault with the chair across his chest and Cole fell out of the ring.

Page took a seat and posed in the middle of the ring as the referee started counting. Cole got to his feet in plenty of time and Hangman launched him into the barricade as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Cole was busted open and had tied a large chain to the top rope. Hangman went for a Clothesline but Cole pulled the chain into a Clothesline of sorts that knocked Page to the mat. Cole set up tw chairs back to back and hit Hangman with an Enziguri. Page shrugged it off and hit a Death Valley Driver that slammed Cole’s back right onto the chairs.

Page booted Cole in the ribs before throwing some more steel chairs into the ring. Back in the ring, Hangman hit Dead Eye and Taz shouted “cover him!” before correcting himself that those aren’t the rules of a Texas Death Match. Hangman climbed to the top rope and went for a Moonsault but Cole caught him with a Superkick to the head on the way down.

The referee started counting as Cole regrouped in the corner of the ring. Both wrestlers made it to their feet and the action resumed in the ring. Cole climbed to the middle rope and hit a Panama Sunrise. Cole and Hangman battled on the top turnbuckle and Hangman hit a massive Fallaway Slam onto the pile of chairs.

Hangman was the first man up but Cole stumbled to his feet just in time to break the count. Page set up a chair again in the middle of the ring and put Cole in it. Adam kept grabbing at Hangman but the champ responded with punches to the face. Page took a seat across from Cole and the two started trading haymakers. They punched their way to their feet and Cole caught Hangman with a Superkick.

Page fell to the apron and Cole talked some trash. Cole went to grab a chair and turned around into a Buckshot Lariat. Page tied Cole’s arm on the top rope and grabbed a chair. Hangman was about to bash Cole over the head with the chair but thought better of it. Page then untied Cole and he hit him with a low blow.

Cole got in some kicks but the champion responded with a big lariat. Hangman wrapped barbed wire across his fist and hit Cole with a punch. Cole booted Hangman to the ring apron and climbed to the middle turnbuckle. He went for another Panama Sunrise but Page countered with a barbed wire blast to the head. Hangman then hit Dead Eye off the table and through a table below. Adam Cole could not beat the count and Hangman Page retained the AEW Championship. The AEW Champion posed for the crowd to close the show.