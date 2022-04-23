AEW Rampage Results (4/22/22): Jade Cargill Defends TBS Title, Owen Hart Qualifier

AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. Adam Cole faced Tomohiro Ishii in a qualifying match for the Owen Hart Tournament. Jade Cargill defended the TBS Championship against Marina Shafir. In addition to the takeaways below, Danhausen finally was able to get HOOK’s attention tonight in a backstage segment.

Rampage Results

Adam Cole def. Tomohiro Ishii to qualify for the Owen Hart Tournament

Lance Archer def. Serpentico

Eddie Kingston def. Daniel Garcia

Jade Cargill def. Marina Shafir to retain the TBS Championship and go to 30-0

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Adam Cole Qualified For The Owen Hart Tournament

Adam Cole faced Tomohiro Ishii in the first match of the night. Orange Cassidy and Rocky Romero accompanied Ishii to the ring for the match. The winner of the match qualified for the Owen Hart Tournament. Cole couldn’t get Ishii to go down after a couple shoulder tackles. Ishii hits one of his own and Cole rolled out of the ring.

Back in the ring, Cole sent Ishii to the corner and posed for the crowd. Ishii responded with a thunderous chop to the chest and Cole retreated out of the ring again. Ishii followed him out there and went for a Clothesline but Cole ducked and Tomohiro bashed his arm into the ring post.

The action returned to the ring and Cole connected with a Neckbreaker. Cole unloaded several strikes but Ishii shrugged them off and hit a lariat. Ishii hit a Powerslam and then a Suplex for a near fall. Ishii went for a Powerslam but Cole escaped as Rampage went to a commercial.

When Rampage returned, Ishii dropped Cole with a Superplex for a near fall. Cole hit a Superkick but Ishii responded with a kick of his own that sent Cole back down to the mat. Jay White rushed down the ramp and shoved Rocky Romero into the steel steps. Cole capitalized on the distraction and hit Ishii with a low blow. Cole followed it up with The Boom for the pinfall victory and qualified for the Owen Hart Tournament.

Lance Archer Dominated Ahead Of His Match Against Wardlow

Lance Archer battled Serpentico and this one went as expected. Shawn Spears joined commentary for the match and hyped how Archer versus Wardlow for Dynamite. Lance quickly planted Serpentico with the Black Out for the pinfall victory. Archer attacked after the match and connected with a couple Chokeslams.

Eddie Kingston def. Daniel Garcia

Eddie Kingston battled Daniel Garcia tonight on Rampage. Jericho Appreciation Society was barred from ringside and was shown being denied access to the arena earlier on the show. Kingston attacked right after the bell and hit Garcia with some punches. Garcia retreated to the outside and Eddie went after him.

Kingston sent Garcia to the barricade and lit up his chest with some chops. Garcia battled back and sent Eddie into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Garcia hit some knee strikes and focused his attack on Kingston’s ribs. The two wrestlers then started biting each other before Garcia sent Kingston into the ring post as Rampage went to a commercial.

Back from the break, Garcia was in control and had Kingston in the Abdominal Stretch. Kingston escaped and hit a knee strike to the back of the head. Kingston followed it up with a poke to the eye an Exploder Suplex for a near fall. Eddie then connected with the Backfist to the Future for the pinfall victory. Kingston said he was coming after Jericho after the match.

Tony Schiavone interviewed Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland backstage. They want revenge for Taz costing them their match last week. Swerve Strickland said that they will pay them back in blood and this is far from over.

Tony Schiavone interviewed Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, and Britt Baker backstage to hype up the women’s Owen Hart Tournament. Toni Storm vowed to defeat them both and win the tournament.

Jade Cargill Retained The TBS Championship

Jade Cargill defended the TBS Championship against Marina Shafir in tonight’s main event. Cargill entered the match undefeated at 29-0. Mark Henry interviewed Shafir and Cargill before the main event.

Shafir got in some offense to start off the championship match and applied a chokehold. Cargill escaped and connected with a Clothesline that sent Marina over the top rope and to the floor outside the ring. The Baddies (Red Velvet & Kiera Hogan) taunted Shafir and threw popcorn at her. Mark Sterling distracted the referee and The Baddies attacked Shafir.

Cargill brought Shafir back into the ring and connected with a slam for a near fall. Shafir applied a Headlock but Cargill countered into a Powerslam for a near fall as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Shafir was in control but got distracted with Mark Sterling. Shafir attacked Sterling and sent him to the floor with a judo throw. Shafir then started arguing with The Baddies and got absolutely leveled with a pump kick from the TBS Champion.

Jade Cargill brought Shafir back into the ring and went for the pin with one foot and Marina locked in a submission hold. Cargill broke the hold by kicking Marina in the face several times and then connected with Jaded for the pinfall victory. Jade Cargill is 30-0 and remains the TBS Champion.