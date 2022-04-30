AEW Rampage Results (4/29/22): Samoa Joe vs. Trent, Hook & Danhausen, Owen Hart Qualifier

AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Darby Allin faced Swerve Strickland in an Owen Hart Tournament Qualifying match. Samoa Joe defended the ROH TV Championship against Trent Beretta in the main event.

Rampage Results

Darby Allin def. Swerve Strickland to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

The Baddies (Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, Kiera Hogan) def. Trish Adora, Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale

Keith Lee def. Colten Gunn

Samoa Joe def. Trent Beretta to retain the ROH TV Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s episode:

Darby Allin Qualified For The Owen Hart Tournament

Darby Allin faced Swerve Strickland in an Owen Hart Tournament Qualifying match to begin the show. The action started off back and forth before Allin took control with an Arm Drag into a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Swerve brought Darby to the outside and Allin connected with a Stunner. Back in the ring, Darby went for the cover but Strickland kicked out at two. Allin went for a Suicide Dive but Swerve countered with a knee to the face as Rampage went to a commercial.

When Rampage returned, Allin went for a Coffin Drop but Strickland got his knees up. Swerve connected with an Enziguri and went for the cover but Darby grabbed the bottom rope to break it up. Strickland hit a Suplex onto the floor outside the ring and rolled him back inside.

Ricky Starks left commentary and was about to interfere but Sting got in his way. Darby got Swerve in the Last Supper for the pinfall victory. Darby Allin qualified for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Jericho named himself the sports entertainer of the week for his attack on Eddie Kingston. Santana and Ortiz tried to attack Jericho but security broke it up. Jericho vs. Santana was announced for Dynamite.

It's been a looooooong time coming ? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/LXO3kDR4Jf — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 30, 2022

And with that appearance of @Sting, @DarbyAllin advances in to the #OwenHart Foundation Men's Tournament with the win tonight on #AEWRampage! Tune in to @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/BYw0eBYZf5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 30, 2022

The Baddies Picked Up A Win

The Baddies (Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, Red Velvet) faced Willow Nightingale, Trish Adora, Skye Blue) in a Trios match tonight on Rampage. Red Velvet and Skye Blue started off the match and Velvet beat her down in the corner. Hogan tagged in and connected with a Dropkick on Skye. Willow Nightingale went after Red Velvet and hit her with a pounce. Jade Cargill and Trish Adora battled in the ring and the TBS Champion connected with Jaded for the quick victory.

Keith Lee battled Colten Gunn tonight on Rampage. Austin Gunn was ringside for the match. Gunn attacked early but Keith Lee shrugged it off. Lee hit Gunn with a big chop as Rampage went to a break.

When Rampage returned, The crowd was mocking Colten and Austin by chanting “Ass Boys!” at them. Austin got into the ring and Keith Lee took him out. Colten set up for Colt 45 but Lee countered into a Powerslam for the pinfall victory. The Acclaimed later approached Gunn Club backstage and offered a partnership.

Tony Nese Attacked Hook & Danhausen

Tony Schiavone interviewed The Hardys backstage. Jeff Hardy said he is stepping into solo competition for the first time next Wednesday on Dynamite against Bobby Fish in an Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier. Young Bucks & ReDRagon then had a conversation backstage and Fish joked that Jeff’s name was actually “Jeff Hardly”.

Danhausen made his way to the ring and claimed he was here to decimate Hook. Danhausen shouted, “send Hook!” and Hook made his entrance. Hook got in Danhausen’s face and Danhausen suggested that maybe they do this another time. Hook said that they are doing this right now and Mark Sterling interrupted.

Tony Nese then showed up and attacked them both from behind. Hook battled back and took Mark Sterling down. Hook then delivered a Suplex to Nese and Danhausen attempted to curse Tony as he retreated. Danhausen tried to shake Hook’s hand after the confrontation but Hook declined and walked away.

Samoa Joe Retained The ROH TV Title

Samoa Joe defended the ROH TV Championship against Trent Beretta in the main event of this week’s Rampage. Mark Henry interviewed the wrestlers before the match. Joe said we are in Philadelphia, the birth place of ROH, and Trent will pass out before he walks out of this building.

There’s been enough talk. It’s TIME for the MAIN EVENT: ROH World TV Champion @SamoaJoe defends his title against @trentylocks NOW at #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/dtBnI3aivQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 30, 2022

Samoa Joe dominated the match early and drove Trent to the corner. Joe unloaded strikes to the midsection and followed it up with a boot to the head. Trent rolled out of the ring to regroup but the champion went right after him. Trent caught Joe with a knee to the face and followed it up with a Crossbody off the top rope. Beretta went for a Tornado DDT but Joe blocked it and connected with a kick to the face as Rampage went to the final commercial break of the night.

When Rampage returned, Trent battled back and caught Joe with the Tornado DDT this time and went for the cover but the champion kicked out at two. Trent went for Strong Zero but Joe countered into a massive Powerbomb. Joe went for the cover but Trent kicked out at two. Joe didn’t let go of Trent’s leg and locked in an STF in the middle of the ring. Trent battled through the pain to reach the bottom rope to break it up and the title match continued.

Samoa Joe set Trent up for the Muscle Buster but Beretta countered into a cradle for a close two count. Beretta sent Joe to the corner and charged but the champ was ready and connected with a Uranage. Joe then applied a chokehold and Trent passed out. Samoa Joe is still the ROH TV Champion.

After the match, Tony Schiavone got into the ring for an interview but they were quickly interrupted by Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. Orange Cassidy hit the giant with his lazy kicks and a brawl broke out as Rampage went off the air.

Uranage into the rear naked choke gets the victory for @SamoaJoe and he retains the ROH World TV Championship here on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/i4DpF8MzzO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 30, 2022