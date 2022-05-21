AEW Rampage Results (5/20/22): Blackpool Combat Club, Owen Hart Tournament, House Of Black

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday night at the Fertitta Center in Houston Texas. Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson faced Matt Sydal & Dante Martin in tonight’s main event. In addition to the takeaways below, Britt Baker and Toni Storm were interviewed backstage ahead of their Owen Hart Tournament match on next week’s Dynamite.

Rampage Results

Here are the takeaways from this week’s Rampage:

Death Triangle Warned House of Black

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) faced 10, Feugo Del Sol, Evil Uno in a Trios match to begin the show. House of Black dominated the action early as Rampage went to a break.

Malakia and 10 battled in the ring. Malakai locked in a Heel Hook as Buddy Matthews battled with Evil Uno outside the ring. Evil Uno launched buddy into the barricade and then broke up the hold in the ring. Malakai sent Evil Unto to the outside but turned around into a Clothesline from 10.

Brody King and Evil Uno then tagged into the match. Evil Uno got in some offense and posed for the crowd. Uno went for a Powerbomb but Brody countered into a Back Body Drop. Malakai Moounsauled onto 10 as Buddy planted Fuego with a DDT on the entrance ramp. Brody connected with a massive Powerbomb for the pinfall victory. After the match, Death Triangle came to the entrance ramp. Pentagon Jr. revealed a gravestone that read House of Black with the Double or Nothing logo on it.

Shawn Spears def. Big Damo

Shawn Spears was scheduled to face “a giant” tonight and it was revealed to be Big Damo (FKA Killian Dain WWE NXT). Spears avoided Damo to begin the match but got leveled with a big Crossbody outside the ring. Back in the ring, Damo planted Spears with a Suplex and followed it up with a Senton. Damo went for a Splash but Spears dodged it at the last moment. Spears pulled his knee pad down and caught Damo with a knee to the face. Spears followed it up with the C4 for the pinfall victory.

Kris Statlander Advanced In The Women’s Owen Hart Tournament

Red Velvet battled Kris Statlander tonight in the Owen Hart Tournament. TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan accompanied Red Velvet to the ring for the match. Ruby Soho joined commentary. Before the match, FTR were interviewed backstage and accepted the challenge to defend their ROH Tag Team Championships against Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta.

Red Velvet controlled the action early as Chris Jericho named her his Sports Entertainer of the Week. Statlander battled back and slammed Red Velvet down on the ring apron as Rampage went to a commercial break.

Statlander hit a German Suplex and went for the cover but Red Velvet kicked out at two. Statlander went for a Suplex but Red Velvet escaped and hit the Final Slice for a near fall. Red Velvet went for a Clothesline but Statlander ducked and planted her with a Blue Thunder Bomb for another two count.

Red Velvet hit Double Knees and then a slam but Statlander wouldn’t stay down. Statlander blocked a kick and followed it up with a Clothesline. Kris went for Big Bang Theory but Red Velvet countered into a crade. Statlander reversed the roll-up for the pinfall victory. After the match, Kiera Hogan and Jade attacked but Rubo Soho & Anna Jay made the save.

Sammy Guevara & Frankie Kazarian Destroyed The TNT Title

Men of the Year (TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page) and Dan Lambert came to the ring for a promo. They wanted Sammy to bring his championship belt back but Sammy appeared on the screen from outside the arena. Sammy hit the title with a sledgehammer and then Kazarian showed up to smash the title as well.

Moxley & Danielson Picked Up A Win

Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley faced Dante Martin & Matt Sydal in tonight’s main event. Before the match, Mark Henry interviewed the two teams backstage. William Regal joined commentary for the match as Jake Hager showed up behind Jericho. Regal and Jericho started arguing on commentary after they had an altercation on Dynamite.

Danielson and Dante Martin started off the match. Bryan beat Martin down in the corner and Moxley tagged in. Jon connected with a Clothesline and followed it up with a vertical Suplex for a two count. Moxley dragged Dante to the corner and Danielson tagged in. Bryan applied a submission hold on Dante in the middle of the ring.

Moxley tagged back in and continued to beat the hell out of Dante Martin. Sydal tagged in and got in some offense on Moxley. Danielson tagged back in and sent Sydal to the outside. Danielson hit a flying knee to the face and posed for the crowd as Rampage went to the final commercial break of the show.

When Rampage returned, Dante Martin leveled Moxley with a Crossbody outside the ring. Back in the ring, Dante climbed up to the top rope and connected with a Crossbody on Danielson. Dante went for the cover but Moxley broke it up. Sydal knocked Jon to the outside and went for a Crossbody but Moxley caught him. Moxley choked Sydal out as Danielson locked in the LeBell Lock on Dante Martin in the middle of the ring. Dante fought through the pain and was able to reach the ropes to break the hold and the match continued.

Danielson started unloading some kicks to Dante’s chest and then booted him in the side of the head. Moxley and Danielson posed for the crowd before Jon tagged in. Sydal leveled Danielson with a kick and then Dante delivered a Dropkick to Moxley. Sydal climbed to the top rope and hit Danielson with Double Knees to the chest. Dante hit Moxley with a Moonsault but Danielson broke it up at two.

Moxley went for the Guillotine choke but Dante countered into a cover for a two count. Dante went for a Crossbody but Moxley swatted him away. Jon hit a Piledriver and went for the pin but Dante wouldn’t stay down. Moxley started unloading elbows to Dante’s face as Danielson did the same to Sydal next to him. Jon then planted Dante with the Paradigm Shift for the pinfall victory. After the match, Jericho Appreciation Society attacked and a brawl broke out on the entrance ramp. Eddie Kingston and Santana joined the brawl as Rampage went off the air.