AEW Rampage Results (5/27/22): Double or Nothing Go-Home Show, Owen Hart Tournament, Gangrel

AEW Rampage aired live tonight from the Michelob Ultra Arena. It was the final show before AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday night. In addition to the takeaways below, Darby Allin challenged Kyle O’Reilly to a match at the PPV.

Rampage Results

Bryan Danielson def. Matt Sydal

Young Bucks def. Jon Cruz & Taylor Rust

Dante Martin def. Max Caster

Ruby Soho def. Kris Statlander to advance to the finals of the women’s Owen Hart Tournament

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Matt Sydal battled Bryan Danielson in the first match of the night. Danielson applied a headlock to start off the action. Danielson controlled the first few minutes of the match as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Sydal connected with a knee strike and then an enziguri. Sydal connected with a Hurricanrana for a near fall. Matt leveled Bryan with a boot to the side of the head and went for the cover but Danielson kicked out at two.

Sydal climbed to the top rope and went for a Meteora but Danielson was ready for it. Bryan got Sydal in a Half Crab in the middle of the ring. Danielson transitioned into a Heel Hook but Sydal was able to reach the ropes to break the hold.

Danielson and Sydal battled on the top rope and Matt connected with an awesome Sunset Flip Powerbomb for a near fall. Bryan hit Sydal with the running knee and unloaded some elbow strikes and choked Matt out for the win.

Young Bucks Mocked The Hardys

Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) came to the ring dressed as The Hardys for a match against Rust & Cruz. Gangrel accompanied them to the ring and got a huge pop from the crowd. Young Bucks hit Whisper in the Wind and Matt Jackson made his way to the top rope. Matt Jackson wound up hitting a crappy looking elbow drop off the middle turnbuckle to mock Matt Hardy.

Taylor Rust tagged in and Young Bucks leveled him with a double superkick. Jon Cruz climbed to the top rope and wound up leaping into a couple superkicks as well. Nick Jackson climbed to the top rope and connected with the Swanton Bomb for the pinfall victory. Young Bucks will battle The Hardys at Double or Nothing.

After the match, Young Bucks attacked Gangrel and beat him down as Brandon Cutler filmed in the corner. The real Matt & Jeff Hardy made the save and had a stare down with Young Bucks. Matt and Jeff set up for a Twist of Fate but Brandon Cutler broke it up. Young Bucks retreated as Gangrel hit Cutler with a slam. Matt followed it up with the Twist of Fate and Jeff then hit the Swanton Bomb to close the segment.

Dante Martin def. Max Caster

Max Caster faced Dante Martin tonight on Rampage. Anthony Bowens & Gunn Club were ringside for the match. Dante leveled everyone with a Crossbody to start off the match. The referee kicked out Gunn Club and Bowens as they tried to distract Dante. Caster sent Dante to the ropes and leveled him with an elbow to the face as Rampage went to a break. When Rampage returned, Caster connected with a Sidewalk Slam and went for the Mic Drop but Dante dodged it. Dante hit a Crossbody off the top rope and followed it up with a springboard flip for a pinfall victory.

Mixed Trios Match Announced For DoN

Dan Lambert and Men of the Year introduced a new TNT Championship that had Laker’s colors. Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Frankie Kazarian showed up at Lambert’s America’s Top Team training facility and stole the old TNT Championship. This led to Sammy saying that they will be in Vegas on Sunday if they want the titles back. Scorpio Sky suggested a mixed Trios match for Double or Nothing and the match was later made official. It will be Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian, Tay Conti versus Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant.

Ruby Soho Will Face Britt Baker In The Finals At DoN

Ruby Soho battled Kris Statlander in the semifinals of the women’s Owen Hart Tournament. Mark Henry interviewed both wrestlers before the main event. Stadtlander controlled the action early and leveled Soho with a shoulder tackle. Kris whipped Ruby to the mat and flexed in her face. Soho got pissed off and started trash-talking before they locked up in the middle of the ring. Soho hit an Arm Drag and followed it up with another one. Ruby went for a third but Statlander blocked it and hit a Clothesline.

Back from the break, Ruby hit a Hurricanrana off the top for a close two count. Soho got Statlander in a submission hold but Kris reached the ropes and the match continued. Kris hit a big Clothesline and then went for a submission hold but Ruby escaped. Soho tripped Statlander and rolled her up for the win. Ruby Soho will battle Britt Baker in the finals of the women’s Owen Hart Tournament.

