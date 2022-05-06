AEW Rampage Results (5/6/22) Hook & Danhausen, Owen Hart Qualifier, Toni Storm

AEW Rampage was taped from the Chesapeake Employer’s Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. This week’s show had an early start time due to the NBA Playoffs on TNT. Riho returned to the ring and battled Yuka Sakazaki in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter squared off against Ruby Soho & Toni Storm. Hook was in action tonight against JD Drake.

Rampage Results

Ruby Soho & Toni Storm def. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

Hook def. JD Drake via submission

Riho def. Yuka Sakazaki to qualify for the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Jay Lethal def. Konosuke Takeshita

Here are the takeaways from this week’s Rampage:

Ruby Soho & Toni Storm Picked Up A Win, Eddie Kingston Called In

Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter battled Toni Storm & Ruby Soho in the first match of the night. Storm and Hayter started off the match and locked up in the middle of the ring. Hayter hit a couple shoulder tackles but Toni wouldn’t go down. Storm connected with a shoulder tackle of her own and knocked Hayter to the mat.

Ruby Soho got the tag and Hayter drove her to the corner. Britt Baker tagged in and beat Soho down with several strikes to the face. Ruby rolled Baker up for a near fall and tagged in Storm. Toni beat Baker down in the corner but Britt battled back and bounced Storm’s face off the middle turnbuckle as Rampage went to a break.

When Rampage returned, Soho tagged in and hit Baker with a Pele Kick. Storm tagged in and hit Baker with a Splash. Hayter hit Storm with a big boot and then delivered a Backbreaker to Soho. Storm slammed Baker on top of Hayter and then went for Storm Zero but Britt broke it up.

Storm and Baker traded punches in the middle of the ring. Britt awkwardly took Toni down and went for Lockjaw but Toni escaped. Storm planted Baker with a German Suplex and then perched her up on the top turnbuckle. Rebel hopped on the ring apron for a distraction and Baker capitalized. Britt hit a Suerplex and the Stomp but Ruby broke up the cover. Toni Storm rolled up Britt Baker for the pinfall victory after Soho launched Hayter to the outside.

Eddie Kingston apparently called into the broadcast and spoke to Jericho on commentary. Kingston warned Jericho that he is going to make him feel the same fear that his wife felt when she saw him last week. In case you missed it, Chris Jericho shot a fireball at Eddie Kingston in a parking lot attack a couple weeks ago on Dynamite.

.@MadKing1981 vows to 'make Jericho feel the fear and pain’ his wife felt after @IAmJericho made it personal.



Tune in to #AEWRampage now on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/9qqXKq8Zpj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2022

Danhausen Made Hook An Offer

Hook faced JD Drake tonight on Rampage. Before the match, Tony Nese challenged Danhausen to a bout next week in his hometown.

.@MarkSterlingEsq & @TonyNese formally request a match with ‘the idiot that everyone loves' @DanhausenAD NEXT WEEK in Nese’s hometown of Long Island, NY!



Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/GXvq6h6KL7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2022

Hook and Drake circled each other before locking up. Hook got the advantage and wrestled JD to the mat. Drake grabbed the ropes to break it up and hit Hook with a chop to the chest. JD went for another chop but Hook headbutted his arm. Hook planted JD Drake with a Suplex and posed for the crowd. Hook then quickly applied the Redrum for the submission victory.

After the match, Danhausen interrupted and made his way to the ring. The crowd chanted “Hookhausen!” as Danhausen asked Hook to be in his corner for the match against Nese. Hook shoved Danhausen over and Danhausen left him a bag of chips. Hook looked at the chips but left them in the ring and exited.

Dax Harwood cut a backstage promo about his upcoming first-round matchup against Adam Cole in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Riho Qualified For The Owen Hart Tournament

Riho faced Yuka Sakazaki in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifying match. The action started off back and forth before both wrestlers locked up in the middle of the ring. Yuka sent Riho to the ropes and hit an Arm Drag. Yuka hit a Clothesline but Riho responded with a Dropkick.

Riho climbed to the top turnbuckle but Yuka sent her to the floor. Yuka hit a Cannonball off the ring apron and posed for the crowd as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Riho was back in control and connected with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Riho went for Double Knees but Yuka ducked. Riho hit a knee to the face for a near fall. Yuka hit a Uranage off the top rope for a near fall. Riho battled back and rolled up Yuka for the pinfall victory. Riho has qualified for the women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament and will face Ruby Soho in the first round.

And @riho_gtmv gets the win after an incredible match with @YukaSakazaki and qualifies for the #OwenHart Foundation Women's Tournament! Tune in to #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/Okt7oECN6e — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2022

A first look at the brackets for the #OwenHart Foundation Women's Tournament, which starts next week at #AEWDynamite in Long Island, NY! Watch #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/gF2PJJJihn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2022

Scorpio Sky Will Defend The TNT Title Against Frankie Kazarian, Jungle Boy Attacked Ricky Starks

Men of the Year (Ethan Page and TNT Champion Scorpio Sky) and Dan Lambert came to the ring for a promo. Page said the mixed tag team match he agreed to is off because he didn’t want his daughter to see Sammy and Tay Conti’s public displays off affection.

Frankie Kazarian interrupted and told Ethan & Dan Lambert that he doesn’t care about them. Kazarian challenged Scorpio Sky to a match for the TNT Championship and Ethan Page noted that Frankie is dressed for a funeral because SCU is dead, dude!”. Scorpio Sky said he wants to be a fighting champion and told Dan Lambert to put the interim TNT title in his trophy case. Sky accepted Frankie’s challenge for the title match.

Jungle Boy attacked Ricky Starks on commentary ahead of their FTW Championship match on next week’s Dynamite.

Jay Lethal Picked Up A Victory, Samoa Joe & Satnam Singh

Konosuke Takeshita faced Jay Lethal in the main event of this week’s episode of Rampage. Mark Henry interviewed the competitors backstage before the match. Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh were with Jay Lethal for the interview and accompanied to the ring for the match.

Jay Lethal controlled the action early and did the Ric Flair strut. Konosuke battled back with some chops and did the strut as well followed by a “woo!”. Konosuke sent Jay out of the ring and hit a Crossbody. Satnam towered over Takeshita and distracted him. Lethal hit a Suicide Dive and posed with Dutt & Singh as Rampage went to the final commercial break of the night.

When Rampage returned, Lethal and Takeshita battled on the top turnbuckle. Takeshita hit a big Clothesline and went for the cover but Jay kicked out at two. Lethal went for a Figure Four but Takeshita countered into a crade for a near fall. Konosuke followed it up with a Suplex for another two count.

Jay went for Lethal Injection but Takeshita dodged it. Takeshita hit the jumping knee but Sonjay distracted the referee. Jay then connected with Lethal Injection for the pinfall victory. Lethal, Dutt, and Singh attacked after the match until Best Friends broke it.

Satnam sent Trent across the ring and grabbed Chuck Taylor by the throat. Singh slammed him to the canvas a few times but got distracted by Orange Cassidy. ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe marched down the entrance ramp with a lead pipe but security held him back to close the show.