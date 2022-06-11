AEW Rampage Results (6/10/22): FTR & Will Ospreay, Satnam Singh In-Ring Debut, Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Hager

AEW Rampage was taped this past Wednesday following Dynamite at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. FTR & Trent Beretta battled Will Ospreay & Aussie Open in a Trios match in the main event. Satnam Singh made his in-ring debut during tonight’s Rampage as well.

Rampage Results (6/10)

Eddie Kingston def. Jake Hager

Satnam Sing & Jay Lethal def. Matt Fitchett & Davey Vega

Kris Statlander def. Red Velvet

FTR & Trent Beretta def. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open

Here are the takeaways from this week’s episode of AEW Rampage:

Eddie Kingston def. Jake Hager

Eddie Kingston battled Jake Hager in the first match of the night. Hager and Kingston went back and forth to start off the action. Jake connected with a Clothesline and threw Eddie out of the ring. Kingston battled back with a chop to the chest before the action returned to the ring. Hager planted Eddie with a Suplex in the ring and then delivered another one on the floor. Back in the ring, Kingston battled back with some chops but Hager shrugged it off and sent Kingston across the ring as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Kingston raked Hager’s eyes and planted him with a DDT for a near fall. Eddie went for an Exploder Suplex but Hager blocked it. Jake hit a Vader Bomb and went for a Suplex of his own but Eddie countered and hit the Exploder Suplex this time.

Kingston went for Backfist to the Future but Hager ducked and caught Kingston in the Ankle Lock. Eddie was able to reach the ropes to break the hold and connected with Backfist to the Future for the pinfall victory.

Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel were interviewed backstage by Tony Schiavone. Britt complained about Toni Storm helping out AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa on Dynamite and how Toni touched the title. Britt claimed that she will win the title again before Toni ever does.

Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal Dominated

Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal battled enhancement talent (Matt Fitchett & Davey Vega) tonight on Rampage. Singh dominated and leveled the jobbers with a Crossbody. Jay tagged in and hit Lethal Injection for the pinfall victory. After the match, Satnam Singh and Lethal attacked. Satnam connected with a Powerbomb to end the segment.

Hook and Danhausen were briefly interviewed backstage. Danhausen said they got new cars after their win at the PPV. Danhausen was in a golf cart and HOOK was in a much cooler ATV.

Kris Statlander Picked Up A Win, Jade Cargill & Athena

Red Velvet faced Kris Statlander on this week’s Rampage. Statlander dominated the action early and planted Velvet with a Powerslam on the floor. Statlander chased Red Velvet around the ring and eventually caught her. Kris carried Red Velvet up the ring steps and hurled her into the ring. Statlander made her way to the top rope and leaped but Red Velvet got out of the way. Red Velvet escaped a Suplex and connected with a Dropkick to Statlander’s knee as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Statlander connected with a Blue Thunder Bomb and went for the cover but Red Velvet kicked out at two. Statlander followed it up with a German Suplex but Red Velvet battled back. Velvet sent Statlander head-first into the middle turnbuckle and then connected with a Cutter. Red Velvet hit Just Desserts but Statlander kicked out again. Velvet went for a boot to the head but Statlander was ready and countered into Friday Night Fever for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Kiera Hogan and Jade Cargill rushed the ring. Cargill hit Statlander with a big boot to the face and knocked her down. Anna Jay tried to make the save but Jade and The Baddies beat her down. Athena then rushed the ring but AEW officials broke it up to end the segment.

FTR & Trent def. Ospreay & Aussie Open

ROH Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and Trent battled Will Ospear & Aussie Open (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher) in a Trios Match in the main event of this week’s Rampage. Mark Henry interviewed the teams before the match. Dax Harwood and Will Ospreay started off the action. The match went back and forth until Rampage went to the final commercial of the night.

When Rampage returned, Trent hit Will Ospreay with a Back Body Drop. Mark Davis tagged in and hit Trent with a Senton in the middle of the ring. Mark Davis knocked Cash Wheeler off the ring apron with a knee strike and tagged in Kyle Fletcher. Kyle went for a Dropkick but Trent got out of the way and Fletcher crashed to the canvas.

Dax Harwood tagged in and unloaded some strikes on Aussie Open. Dax sent Fletcher to the corner and hit him with a bunch of chops. Ospreay got in the ring and Dax leveled him with a Clothesline. Harwood hit Fletcher with three German Suplexes and tagged in Cash Wheeler.

Cash planted Fletcher with a Powerbomb and Harwood followed it up with a German Suplex. Wheeler went for the cover but Fletcher kicked out at two. Fletcher knocked Harwood off the apron as Wheeler hit an Atomic Drop on Ospreay. Fletcher hit Wheeler with a boot to the face and Ospreay tagged in. Aussie Open hit Cash with a Cutter and Ospreay followed it up with a Splash for a near fall.

Ospreay hit a springboard Cutter and went for the cover but Cash kicked out at two. Harwood sent Ospreay into the steel steps as Trent tagged in. Beretta hit some chops before Fletcher dropped him with a punch. Trent responded with a Suplex and then a Clothesline. Ospreay hit FTR with a Crossbody outside the ring as Fletcher rolled Trent up for a near fall. Trent planted Kyle Fletcher with Strong Zero for the pinfall victory.