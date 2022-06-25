AEW Rampage Results (6/24/22): Forbidden Door Go-Home Show, Andrade vs. Fenix, HOOK

AEW Rampage was taped following Dynamite from the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Wisconsin. It was the final AEW TV show before Forbidden Door this Sunday night. In addition to the takeaways below, Aaron Solo & QT Marshall vs. Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi was announced for the Buy-In before Forbidden Door.

Rampage Results (6/24/22)

Andrade El Idolo def. Rey Fenix

Mercedes Martinez & Serena Deeb def. Laynie Luck & Sierra

Hook def. The DKC

Jeff Cobb def. Cash Wheeler

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Andrade El Idolo squared off against Rey Fenix in the first match on tonight’s episode of Rampage. Fenix caught Andrade with a Hurricanrana but Andrade responded with one of his own.

Fenix hit an Enziguri and followed it up with a German Suplex for an early near fall. Rey climbed to the top rope but El Idolo got up. Andrade shoved Rey off the top rope and to the floor as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, the action returned to the ring, and Andrade connected with a Body Slam. El Idolo climbed to the top turnbuckle but Rey once again broke it up. Fenix hit a chop to the chest but Andrade battled back.

Andrade got Fenix in the Tree of Woe and hit him with a Double Stomp for a two count. Fenix battled back and leveled Anrade with a Dropkick. Rey followed it up with a Cutter for a near fall. Rey went for a Frog Splash but Andrade got his knees up just in time.

Rey dodged Andrade and sent him crashing into the ring post. Back in the ring, Fenix hit an inverted Spanish Fly off the top rope but Jose (Andrade’s assistant/manager) got El Idolo’s foot on the rope to break up the cover.

Jose then gave Andrade a tablet but referee Aubrey Edwards caught it. Andrade went for a poke to the eye but Fenix blocked it. Fenix knocked Andrade out of the ring with a kick and hit him with a dive. Rush caught Fenix with a low blow while the referee was distracted. Back in the ring, Andrade hit the Hammerlock DDT for the pinfall victory. Rush ripped off Fenix’s mask and Pentagon Jr. made the save.

.@AndradeElIdolo's calculated plan of bringing @rushtoroblanco has come together as he gets the victory and reveals a new force to be reckoned with, La Faccion InGobernable! #AEWRampage is on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/UPVir1WcJt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2022

Serena Deeb & Mercedes Martinez Picked Up A Win

ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb faced Laynie Luck and Sierra tonight on Rampage. Deeb and Martinez dominated the match and won via submission. Deeb and Martinez had submission holds applied and Luck & Sierra quickly tapped out. Martinez and Deeb got in a shoving match with each other after the match.

A little mishap in going for the submission, but the team of @RealMMartinez and @serenadeeb get victory tonight on #AEWRampage! pic.twitter.com/0bphYTnkRH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2022

HOOK def. The DKC

The DKC (a student at NJPW LA Dojo) faced Hook tonight on Rampage. Hook applied a Knee Bar to begin the match but DKC reached the ropes. Hook unloaded some strikes in the corner of the ring and followed it up with a Suplex. Hook unloaded some more strikes before applying RedRum for the submission victory to remain undefeated in AEW.

Jeff Cobb def. Cash Wheeler

Cash Wheeler faced Jeff Cobb in the main event of this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Before the match, Mark Henry interviewed both wrestlers. Wheeler admitted that he’s a tag team wrestler and competing in singles action isn’t exactly his forte. Cash added that Jeff Cobb is a real tough opponent but he will never back down from a fight.

Cash noted that FTR have a chance to make history in the winner’s take all match this Sunday at Forbidden Door. Jeff Cobb stated that he respects FTR but they run their mouths too much about wanting more gold. Cobb claimed that he and the Great-o-Khan will leave Forbidden Door with all the gold.

Wheeler and Cobb locked up in the middle of the ring to start off the match. Jeff showed off his strength and shoved him down. Wheeler tried to lock in a headlock but Cobb was too strong. Cash went for a shoulder tackle but Cobb barely moved. Cash connected with a Dropkick and got the headlock applied as Chris Jericho announced that Jeff Cobb was his “Sports Entertainer of the Week”.

Cobb escaped the headlock and applied one of his own. Cash escaped and connected with a Dropkick. Jeff responded with a Suplex and Wheeler rolled out of the ring to regroup as Rampage went to the final commercial break of the night. When Rampage returned, Jeff Cobb was still in control of the match. Wheeler went for a Tornado DDT but Cobb blocked it. Cobb went for Tour of the Islands but Cash countered into a cradle for a near fall.

Jeff lifted Cash up for a Powerbomb but Wheeler was able to counter into a Hurricanrana. Wheeler went for the cover but Jeff powered out at two and the match continued. Cobb then planted Wheeler with the Tour of the Islands for the pinfall victory.

After the match, absolute chaos broke out as Will Ospreay battled with Orange Cassidy on the entrance ramp. Eddie Kingston then attacked Jericho on commentary as Rampage went off the air.