AEW Rampage Results (6/3/22) CM Punk Makes Announcement, TNT Title Match, Athena In-Ring Debut

AEW Rampage aired live tonight from the Toyota Center in Ontario California. In tonight’s main event, Scorpio Sky defended the TNT Championship against Dante Marin. Athena made her AEW in-ring debut against Kiera Hogan and Young Bucks revised their rivalry against Lucha Bros. AEW Champion CM Punk made a major announcement on tonight’s show.

Rampage Results

Athena def. Kiera Hogan

Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs def. enhancement talent

Scorpio Sky def. Dante Martin to retain the TNT Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s Rampage:

Young Bucks def. Lucha Bros

Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) battled Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr.) in the first match of the night. Young Bucks controlled the action early as Rampage went to a break. When Rampage returned, The Hardys & Jurassic Express were shown watching in the crowd. Matt Jackson planted Fenix with three Northern Lights Suplexes and then planted Penta with one as well.

Nick Jackson got the tag and connected with a Senton on Fenix for a near fall. Fenix knocked Nick out of the ring and hit him with a Suicide Dive. Penta hit Matt with a Michinoku Driver and Rey followed it up with a Frog Splash for a near fall. Nick hit Rey with a Dropkick and Matt followed it up with an Elbow Drop off the top rope for a two count.

Fenix hit a massive Splash and Pentagon Jr. panted Matt with a Destroyer. Rey booted Nick in the face and perched him up on the top turnbuckle. Fenix went for a Muscle Buster but Nick countered into a cradle for a two count. Nick hit a Poisonrana and then a boot to Fenix’s face. Fenix dodged the BTE Trigger but Young Bucks caught him with the BTE Trigger for a near fall.

Matt Jackson and Penta had a stare-down. Matt ripped off his mask and Young Bucks hit him with a couple of Superkicks. Young Bucks then hit Fenix with the BTE Trigger for the pinfall victory. Matt Jackson posed with Penta’s mask after the match.

What a disrespect to @PENTAELZEROM! The @youngbucks take the victory in this opening bout! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/noaj2kkFpK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 4, 2022

Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs Dominated

Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs made their way to the ring to a great reaction from the crowd. Hobbs and Starks dominated two jobbers and won the match after Powerhouse hit a massive Spinebuster.

Athena Won Her In-Ring Debut

Athena battled Kiera Hogan tonight on Rampage. TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Stokely Hathaway, and Red Velvet accompanied Hogan to the ring. Kiera hit a big forearm to the face and started taunting Athena. Kiera hit an Armdrag but Athena shrugged it off and connected with a springboard Crossbody for a one count.

Hogan rolled out of the ring and got some words of wisdom from Stokely. Athena hit her with a Splash and got in Jade’s face before getting back into the ring. Red Velvet tripped Athena up while the referee was distracted and then rolled her back into the ring. Kiera Hogan beat Athena down as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Kiera went for a Clothesline but Athena ducked and connected with a Dropkick. Athena hopped up to the top rope but Red Velvet distracted her. Kiera capitalized with a Hurricanrana off the middle turnbuckle. Hogan used the ropes for leverage during a cover but Athena managed to kick out at two anyway.

Athena caught Hogan with a forearm to the face and then climbed to the top turnbuckle again. Kiera tripped her up this time and joined her on the top rope. Athena hit the Eclipse (diving Cutter) for the pinfall victory.

CM Punk Is Injured, Interim AEW Champion To Be Crowned At Forbidden Door

AEW Champion CM Punk hobbled to the ring with tears in his eyes. Punk said everyone deserves an explanation and that he was going to give everyone good news and bad news. CM Punk stated that the last thing he wanted to do is make everyone feel disappointed. Punk added that every moment has been a gift that he never thought he’d experience ever again.

Punk said that the bad news is that he is injured and needs surgery. Punk added that this is a bump in the road and it hurts. CM Punk added that he doesn’t want to hold this place up and there is a laundry list of people in the back that can hold his spot. Punk vowed to come back better than ever and raised the title. Punk said he wanted to relinquish the title but Tony Khan told him no. There will apparently be an interim AEW World Champion.

At the conclusion of Rampage, Excalibur announced that there will be a Battle Royal on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. The winner of that will face Jon Moxley for the interim title at Forbidden Door.

Just a bump in the road for #AEW World Champion @CMPunk; he WILL be back! Tune in to #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/MNq1SuH9ql — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 4, 2022

Scorpio Sky def. Dante Martin To Retain The TNT Title

Scorpio Sky defended the TNT Championship against Dante Martin in the main event of tonight’s Rampage. Mark Henry interviewed the competitors before the match. Scorpio Sky took control of the match as Rampage went to a final commercial break of the night.

When Rampage returned, Dante Martin hit a Splash and made his way to the top rope. Martin hit another Splash and went for the cover but Scorpio Sky kicked out at two. Dan Lambert hopped on the ring apron for a distraction and Ethan Page went for an attack. Dante booted him away and connected with a slam on Scorpio for a near fall.

Dante Martin connected with a kick to the side of the head and then a Crossbody. He followed it up with a Double Stomp and went for the cover but Sky kicked out at two. Scorpio then took control and hit the TKO for the pinfall victory. Scorpio Sky is still the TNT Champion.