AEW Rampage Results (7/1/22): Royal Rampage, Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose, Title Match Set For Dynamite

AEW Rampage was taped this week following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite in the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. AEW held it’s first “Royal Rampage” (a 20-person Battle Royal with two rings) to determine Jon Moxley‘s first opponent for the AEW Interim Championship.

Rampage Results

Brody King won the Royal Rampage to earn a title shot on Dynamite

Young Bucks def. Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi

Toni Storm def. Nyla Rose

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Brody King Won Royal Rampage, Will Battle Jon Moxley For Interim AEW Championship on Dynamite

The Blade, Brody King, The Butcher, Dante Martin, Darby Allin, Dustin Rhodes, Frankie Kazarian, Hangman Page, John Silver, Keith Lee, Konusuke Takeshita, Matt Hardy, Max Caster, Orange Cassidy, Penta Oscuro, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, RUSH, Swerve Strickland, and Tony Nese competed in the Royal Rampage.

Hangman and Powerhouse Hobbs started off the action. Ricky Starks entered the match next and attacked Hangman. Darby Allin hit a Coffin Drop on Tony Nese and sent him over the top rope for the first elimination. Allin followed it up with a dive through the ropes on Nese. The Butcher entered the match next and beat the hell out of Darby ringside.

Starks and Hobbs were still trying to eliminate Hangman but the former AEW Champion held onto the ropes. John Silver entered and helped out Hangman. Silver teased that he was going to betray Page but was just joking. Max Caster entered the match next and teamed up with The Butcher to beat up Darby as Rampage went to a break. RUSH got in the Royal Rampage next and battled with Silver. Rush planted him with a Suplex before The Blade entered the ring.

Back from a commercial, Dustin Rhodes entered the Royal Rampage next and hit Ricky Starks with a Powerslam. Powerhouse Hobbs leveled Rhodes with a shoulder tackle. Pentagon Jr and Rush battled on the ring apron. Rush hit Penta with a low blow before they both were knocked down and eliminated.

Frankie Kazarian entered as Andrade El Idolo joined Rush in a beatdown of Penta outside the ring. Matt Hardy battled with The Blade and went for the Twist of Fate but it was blocked. Butcher then sent Matt Hardy over the top rope for the elimination. Dante Martin entered next and quickly sent FTW Champion Ricky Starks to the ring apron. Keith Lee joined the match and stared at Swerve Strickland in the opposite ring.

Starks held on until Powerhouse Hobbs made the save. Konusuke Takeshita entered next as Blade eliminated Kazarian. Brody King and Orange Cassidy entered the Royal Rampage as Darby Allin sent Butcher over the top rope. Brody hit Dustin Rhodes with a Clothesline and sent him to the corner. Ricky Starks and Hobbs then eliminated Rhodes.

Keith Lee battled with Powerhouse Hobbs and got the upper hand. Lee eliminated Hobbs but Ricky snuck up behind Keith and sent him over the top rope. Ricky then leaped at Hangman but he ducked and Starks went flying over the top rope for the elimination. Hangman got the advantage on Brody and hopped over the top rope for the Buckshot. It backfired as Brody King recovered and knocked Hangman off the apron for the elimination.

Darby Allin then eliminated Blade and we were down to the final two. Brody King and Darby Allin battled in the corner. King locked in a Sleeper Hold until Darby passed out and simply dumped him out of the ring to win the Royal Rampage. Brody King now has a title shot against AEW Interim Champion Jon Moxley next Wednesday on Dynamite.

Alex Marvez attempted to interview HOOK while he was eating a bag of chips and it didn’t go well.

Young Bucks Picked Up A Win

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) squared off against Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi tonight on Rampage in a non-title match.

Nick Jackson and Goto started off the action. Goto isolated Jackson in the corner and Yoshi tagged in. Matt tagged in and hit Yoshi with a few Northern Lights Suplexes. Nick Jackson followed it up with an Escalera off the top rope as Rampage went to a break.

When Rampage returned, Yoshi connected with a Suplex on Nick Jackson. Goto tagged in and leveled Nick with a Clothesline. Matt Jackson tagged in and delivered a Superkick to Goto’s face. Young Bucks took control and hit the BTE Trigger on Yoshi and double Superkicks to Goto. Young Bucks then hit the Meltzer Driver on Yoshi for the pinfall victory.

After the match, ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham had a recorded promo. Gresham and Lee Moriarty will battle two of Tully Blanchard’s clients on next week’s Rampage. Jonathan claimed that he is the best technical wrestler in the world and will prove it moving forward.

Toni Storm def. Nyla Rose

Toni Storm battled Nyla Rose in the main event of this week’s episode of Rampage. Toni battled for the AEW Women’s Championship at Forbidden Door but lost to Thunder Rosa. Before the match, Mark Henry interviewed both wrestlers in split-screen. Marina Shafir accompanied Nyla Rose to the ring.

Nyla dominated the match early and beat Toni down in the corner. Storm attempted to battle back but wound up getting dropped by a massive Clothesline by Nyla. Rose charged but Toni was ready and tripped her up. Toni unloaded some strikes but Nyla shrugged them off. Nyla sent Toni out of the ring and Marina hit her with a cheap shot as Rampage went to the final commercial break of the night.

When Rampage returned, Toni came storming back and hit Nyla and Marina with a diving double DDT off the ring apron. Back in the ring, Toni hit a Crossbody off the top rope for another near fall.

Nyla hit a pump-kick to the face and ripped the turnbuckle pad off. Rose set up Storm for thy Knee Drop but Toni dodged it. Storm hit a German Suplex and set up for another DDT. Toni booted Marina off the apron and connected with a DDT on Nyla Rose for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Marina and Rose attacked Toni Storm. AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa rushed the ring for the save. Rose and Shafir retreated out of the ring as Thunder Rosa helped Toni Storm to her feet. Excalibur jokingly referred to the duo of Rosa and Storm as “Thunder Storm” as Rampage went off the air.