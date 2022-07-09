AEW Rampage Results (7/8/22): Orange Cassidy vs. Tony Nese, Eddie Kingston vs. Konosuke Takeshita

AEW Rampage was taped this week from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. Orange Cassidy battled Tony Nese in tonight’s main event.

Eddie Kingston def. Konosuke Takeshita

Gates of Agony def. Lee Moriarty & Jonathan Gresham

Serena Deeb & Mercedes Martinez def. Kayla Sparks & Christina Marie

Orange Cassidy def. Tony Nese

Eddie Kingston Picked Up A Victory

Konosuke Takeshita battled Eddie Kingston tonight on AEW Rampage. They locked up to start off the action and Eddie got Takeshita in a Headlock. Kinosuke escaped and traded punches with Eddie in the middle of the ring.

Eddie connected with a Gutwrench Suplex but grabbed his own back in pain after the move. Kingston bought himself some time with a poke to the eye and some chops in the corner of the ring. Takeshita tried to battle back but Kingston caught him with a headbutt.

Konsuke caught Eddie with a Clothesline and followed it up with a series of elbow strikes to the face. Takeshita connected with a Blue Thunder Bomb and went for the cover but Kingston kicked out at two as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Kingston and Takeshita battled on the ring apron. Eddie went for an Exploder Suplex but Takeshita blocked it. Konosuke hit a German Suplex and went for another one but Eddie escaped. Kingston then planted Takeshita with an Exploder Suplex on the floor outside the ring.

Both wrestlers got back into the ring just in time and the match continued. Kingston connected with a Clothsline followed by a Liger Bomb for a two count. Eddie went for Backfist to the Future but Konosuke dodged it. Takeshita planted Eddie with a Brainbuster and went for the cover but Kingston kicked out at two. They traded punches again from the middle of the ring before Eddie connected with Backfist to the Future for the pinfall victory.

Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) battled ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty tonight on Rampage. Toa and Kaun attacked before the match. Kaun connected with a Senton on Lee for a near fall.

Tully Blanchard distracted Gresham outside the ring as Lee was looking for a tag. Liona connected with a Samoan Drop but Lee was able to kick out at two. When Rampage returned from a break, Moriarty battled back with a Dropkick. Lee looked for a tag but Gresham betrayed him and shared a hug with Tully Blanchard. Kaun planted Lee with a Gutbuster for the pinfall victory.

Gresham and Blanchard were then interviewed backstage by Tony Schiavone. Gresham claimed that Lee is not his partner and added that he will defend the ROH Championship against Moriarty next week on Rampage. Lee Moriarty was later interviewed backstage by Lexy Nair. Sydal called what it “dishonorable” what Gresham did tonight. Lee vowed to win the ROH Championship next week.

Deeb & Martinez Picked Up A Win

Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb battled Christina Marie & Kayla Sparks tonight on Rampage. Deeb dominated the match early and took Marie down to the mat. Marie battled to her feet but Serena beat her down in the corner.

Martinez tagged in and delivered a knee strike to Marie’s face. Mercedes connected with a Clothesline as Deeb tagged herself in. Serena applied the Serenity Lock and Christina Marie quickly tappled out.

Orange Cassidy def. Tony Nese

Before the main event, a ridiculous main event was announced for the July 20th edition of AEW Dynamite. Eddie Kingston will face Chris Jericho in a Barbed Wire Death Match. Jericho Appreciation Society will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage for the match during Night 2 of Fyter Fest.

Mark Henry interviewed both wrestlers backstage before the main event.

Orange Cassidy battled Tony Nese in the main event of this week’s Rampage. Danhausen and Mark Sterling were ringside for the match. Orange Cassidy went to put his hands in his pockets but Tony Nese blocked him.

Tony connected with a shoulder tackle that knocked Cassidy over. Orange hopped up and put his hands in his pockets. Nese charged but Cassidy caught him with a Dropkick and then an elbow to the face.

Cassidy rolled Nese up for a near fall and the match continued. Nese connected with a Gutbuster and went for the cover but Orange was able to kick out. Mark Sterling got in a cheap shot but Danhausen chased him around the ring as Rampage went to the final commercial break of the night.

When Rampage returned, Tony connected with a Northern Lights Suplex for a near fall. Mark Sterling went for a distraction on the ring apron but Danhausen pulled him down. Nese leveled Danhausen with a baseball slide but then turned around into a Crossbody from Orange Cassidy.

Back in the ring, Cassidy connected with the Stundog Millionaire and followed it up with a Michinoku Driver for a two count. Nese went for a Powerslam but Orange countered into a DDT for another near fall.

Mark Sterling got up on the apron once again and Cassidy hit the lazy kicks. Mark hopped around like they hurt and Nese capitalized with a Piledriver for a two count. Tony pulled his knee pad down but Orange dodged the knee strike. Mark Sterling tried to interfere yet again but Danhausen broke it up. Cassidy then caught Nese with the Orange Punch for the pinfall victory.