AEW Rampage Results (8/26/22): CM Punk Update, ROH Title Match, Sammy Guevara

AEW Rampage was taped following Dynamite this week in Cleveland. Claudio Castagnoli defended the ROH Championship against Dustin Rhodes in the main event.

Rampage Results (8/26)

Dark Order def. House of Black to advance in the Trios Tournament

Wardlow def. Ryan Nemeth to retain the TNT Championship

Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti def. Ortiz & Ruby Soho

Claudio Castagnoli def. Dustin Rhodes to retain the ROH Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Dark Order Advanced In Trios Tournament, Sting & Darby Allin Saved Miro

Dark Order faced House of Black in the Trios Tournament in the first match of the night. It was the semifinals of the Trios Tournament. Silver and Buddy Matthews battled to start off the match. Malakai Black and Alex Reynolds tagged in and traded strikes.

When Rampage returned from a commercial break, Malakai delivered an elbow to the face and a bunch of kicks to Reynolds. 10 tagged in and connected with a Spinebuster on Malakai. 10 followed it up with a Full Nelson but Malakai escaped after ripping the brace off of 10’s injured knee. Miro rushed down the entrance ramp and attacked Brody King and Buddy Matthews. The distraction allowed Reynolds to roll Black up from beind for the pinfall victory.

After the match, House of Black attacked Miro but Sting & Darby Allin made the save.

HOOK Interview

FTW Champion Hook was asked about Matt Menard and Angelo Parker taking shots at him during a recent promo. Hook simply said he didn’t care and walked off. Menard and Parker showed up and stopped him. They said the audience can see through Hook and he’s nothing without the FTW title.

Wardlow Retained The TNT Championship

Wardlow defended the TNT Championship against Ryan Nemeth tonight on Rampage. The champ hit a headbutt, a Clothesline, and a bunch of Powerbombs for the quick win. Wardlow remains the TNT Champion. Satnam, Sonjay, Jay Lethal, MTMG looked on from the entrance ramp.

Powerhouse Hobbs Dominated, The Factory Attacked Ricky Starks

Powerhouse Hobbs battled Ashton Day on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Hobbs started off the squash match with a Clothesline. Powerhouse sent a message to his opponent at All Out, Ricky Starks, by hitting his pose in the middle of the ring before connecting with the Spinebuster for the quick win.

Backstage, The Factory was shown attacking Ricky Starks. QT Marshall hit Ricky with his watch.

#TheFactory keeping their word to Powerhouse Hobbs & doing the dirty work with a cheap shot to Ricky Starks!



Jade Cargill vs. Athena Set For All Out

Jade Cargill was interviewed backstage and issued a challenge for her TBS Championship. Jade challenged Athena to a match at All Out on September 4th. Athena then attacked backstage and the two separated by security.

Sammy & Tay Won The Mixed Tag Team Match

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo teamed up to battle Ortiz and Ruby Soho on tonight’s edition of Rampage. Ruby and Tay start off the match in the ring. Tay controlled the action early and unloaded a series of kicks. Ruby battled back with a knee strike and an elbow to the face.Ortiz and Sammy tag in and trade punches. Sammy connected with a jumping knee to Ortiz’s face as Rampage went to a break.

When Rampage returned, Ruby and Tay were battling in the ring again. Soho planted Melo with a Suplex for a two count. They climbed to the top turnbuckle and Ruby leaped off into a Hurricanrana on Sammy. Tay connected with a Crossbody on Soho for a two count. Ruby connected with No Future and went for the cover but Sammy broke it up at two. Anna Jay rushed the ring and threw Ruby into the steel steps. Sammy capitalized on the distraction and connected with a Cutter on Ortiz for the pinfall victory.

CM Punk Update

CM Punk lost the AEW Championship in embarrassing fashion this past Wednesday on Dynamite. Moxley squashed him and hit two Deathriders for the quick win. Rampage aired footage of Punk backstage after the match and he hinted that his foot is broken again.

Claudio Castagnoli Retained The ROH Championship

Claudio Castagnoli defended the ROH Championship against Dustin Rhodes in this week’s main event. Mark Henry interviewed the competitors before the match in split screen. The action started off back and forth. Dustin took control and rolled up Claudio for a near fall.

Castagnoli battled back with an uppercut and slammed Dustin into the turnbuckle. When Rampage returned from a break, Claudio had a Crossface locked in on Dustin in the middle of the ring. Rhodes escaped and hit a Clothesline. Dustin followed it up with a Hurricanrana off the top turnbuckle and then a Code Red but Claudio was able to power out at two.

Claudio connected with The Swing and went for the cover but couldn’t keep Dustin down. Dustin responded with a Powerslam and then a Powerbomb for a two count. Claudio hit the Pop-Up Uppercut for the pinfall victory and remains the ROH Champion.