AEW Rampage Results (8/5/22): Jon Moxley vs. Mance Warner, Madison Rayne Debut, Street Fight

AEW Rampage aired live tonight from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. AEW Interim Champion Jon Moxley was in action tonight against Mance Warner. AEW Tag Team Champions Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland battled Tony Nese & Josh Woods in a Street Fight in this week’s main event.

Rampage Results (8/5/22)

Jon Moxley def. Mance Warner

Konosuke Takeshita def. Ryan Nemeth

Madison Rayne def. Leila Grey

AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve in our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) def. Tony Nese & Josh Woods

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Jon Moxley def. Mance Warner

Interim AEW Champion Jon Moxley faced Mance Warner in the first match on Rampge. Mance would earn a title shot if he won the match. The action started off back and forth. Mance got Moxley in a Figure Four in the middle of the ring as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Moxley escaped but Warner hit him with a chop block to the back of the knee. Jon was busted open because of course he was. Moxley kept battling and planted Mance with a Piledriver in the middle of the ring. Jon then applied the Bulldog choke until Warner passed out.

The #AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley puts Mance Warner to sleep to get the victory LIVE on #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Ayo7XNBSXL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2022

Konosuke Takeshita def. Ryan Nemeth

QT Marshall and The Factory offered Ricky Starks protection backstage but he declined their offer by telling the group to kiss his ass. Konosuke Takeshita then battled Ryan Nemeth in a singles match. The crowd was behind Konosuke and he dominated early.

Peter Avalon interfered and Ryan capitalized. Nemeth went for a Neckbreaker but Konosuke countered into a Powerbomb. Takeshita followed it up with the running knee strike for the pinfall victory. After the match, Avalon tried to attack but Konosuke disposed of him with ease.

Konosuke Takeshita picks up the win in dominant fashion tonight on #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/9pGAEc5CO7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2022

Madison Rayne def. Leila Grey

Best Friends and Orange Cassidy teased that they are going to be in the Trios Tournament backstage. Madison made her AEW debut against Leila Grey tonight on Rampage. The action started off back and forth before Madison took control.

Madison connected with a series of Arm Drags before Stokely Hathaway showed up. Stokely distracted Madison and Leila capitalized and knocked Rayne to the floor as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Leila was still in control and hit a slam for a near fall. Grey went for a Facebuster but Madison was able to block it. Madison then connected with the CrossRayne for the pinfall victory.

After the match, TBS Champion Jade Cargill interrupted and invited Madison Rayne to accept her Open Challenge for next week on Dynamite. Kiera Hogan tried to sneak attack from behind but Madison was ready for it. Madison planted Hogan with the CrossRayne to end the segment.

Madison Rayne picks up the victory in her #AEW debut! It’s #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/p6bGcDbPgt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2022

Undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill invites Madison Rayne to her Open Challenge for the TBS title this Wednesday LIVE at #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake on TBS!



We are LIVE on TNT with #AEWRampage right now! pic.twitter.com/OZF2M0sEKL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2022

Swerve In Our Glory Won The Tag Team Street Fight

AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve in our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee) battled Tony Nese and Josh Woods in a tag team Street Fight in tonight’s main event. Mark Henry interviewed both teams before the match.

It's Time for the MAIN EVENT!

Friday night Street Fight: Swerve In Our Glory vs Tony Nese and Josh "the Goods" Woods w/ Mark Sterling



Watch #AEWRampage Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/NgJ3Ikzcgq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2022

The Street Fight started off in chaos with everyone battling outside the ring. Josh Woods attacked Keith Lee last week but the big man beat him down to start off tonight’s main event. Tony Nese threw protein power at the AEW Tag Team Champions’ faces. Swerve charged but Nese got out of the way and Strickland crashed into the steel steps ringside. Josh bashed Swerve into the steel steps again as Rampage went to the final commercial break of the night.

Back from the break, Nese brought a couple of trash cans into the ring. Nese put a can in the corner of the ring and sent Swerve onto it with a Suplex. Tony set up a table outside the ring and tried to put Swerve through it but the champion blocked it.

Nese and Woods beat Strickland down and tried to Powerbomb him through the table but Strickland once again was able to escape. Keith Lee brought Woods off the apron and hit him with a Clothesline. Lee followed it up with a big shoulder tackle on Tony Nese.

Keith bounced off the ropes but Mark Sterling bashed him over the back with a steel chair. Lee got distracted with Sterling and Nese & Woods capitalized. They planted Keith with a double DDT and went for the cover but Strickland broke it up at the last moment with an awesome 450 Splash off the top rope.

Mark Sterling brought a table into the ring and Nese set it up. Sterling then bashed Swerve over the head with a wrench as Keith Lee leveled Nese with a headbutt. Woods and Lee then battled on the ring apron near the table. Josh went for a German Suplex but Lee held onto the ropes.

Nese then caught Keith with a Superkick to the face and he let go of the ropes and Woods hit the German Suplex through the table. Back in the ring, Strickland and Nese battled in the corner. Swerve got the better of the exchange and connected with the Double Stomp for the pinfall victory. The AEW Tag Team Champions celebrated to end this week’s Rampage.