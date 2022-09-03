AEW Rampage Results (9/2/22): All Out Go-Home Show, Chris Jericho & Bryan Danielson, Trios Tournament

AEW Rampage aired live tonight from the NOW Arena in Chicago. The finals for the Trios Tournament at All Out were determined tonight. In addition to the takeaways below, AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve in Our Glory and The Acclaimed had a backstage promo ahead of their title match on Sunday.

Does ? beat ??? The #AEW World Tag Team Champions #SwerveInOurGlory put their titles on the line at #AEWAllOut against #TheAcclaimed LIVE on PPV THIS SUNDAY!



Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/UVm51Y1hma — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2022

AEW Rampage Results

Dark Order def. Best Friends to advance to the finals of the Trios Tournament

Rey Fenix def. Blake Christian

Ruby Soho & Ortiz def. Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara

Ricky Starks def. QT Marshall

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Dark Order & Hangman Page Advanced to the finals of the Trios Tournament

Best Friends and Orange Cassidy battled Dark Ordner & Hangman Page in the Trios Tournament. The winning team will go on to face Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks this Sunday at All Out.

The match was a comedy act to start off with and Danhausen was ejected from ringside. Dark Order took control and mocked Best Friends by sharing a hug in the ring. Hangman got Chokeslammed through a table outside the ring. Back in the ring, Orange Cassidy hit Beach Break on John Silver for a near fall.

Hangman connected with Dead Eye on Cassidy and went for the cover but Chuck & Trent broke it up at two. Best Friends connected with Strong Zero outside the ring. Hangman went for the Buckshot Lariat but Cassidy countered with an Orange Punch out of nowhere. Everyone was brawling and John Silver rolled up up Chuck for the win. Dark Order w/Hangman Page will battle The Elite (Omega and The Young Bucks) in the finals of the Trios Tournament at All Out.

Hangman Page and #DarkOrder's John Silver and Alex Reynolds win the Rampage finals of the #AEW World Trios Championship tournament and they will go on to face #theELITE at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV this Sunday! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/Z0biviiODH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2022

Later on Rampage, Dark Order and Hangman were interviewed backstage. Don Callis interrupted and mockingly congratulated them. Page said he liked where his head is at after leaving Matt and Nick Jackson (Young Bucks) behind.

It's Official! The #AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Final at #AEWAllOut will be Young Bucks + Kenny Omega vs Hangman Page + #DarkOrder's John Silver/Alex Reynolds this SUNDAY September 4 LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/EzXNudl3dp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2022

Rey Fenix def. Blake Christian

Rey Fenix battled Blake Christian tonight on AEW Rampage. Blake got in some offense early but Fenix quickly responded with a Piledriver for the quick win.

Blake Christian takes flight and lands on his feet! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/t8lmUjVOj6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2022

Ruby Soho & Ortiz Won A Mixed Tag Team Match

Ruby Soho teamed up with Ortiz to battle Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo. Ortiz started off the action with some chops to Sammy’s chest. Soho tagged in and battled with Tay outside the ring as Rampage went to a break.

When Rampage returned, Guevara hit Ortiz with an Enziguri to the side of the head but Ortiz responded with a Powerslam. Soho tagged in and hit Tay with a series of headbutts. Sammy and Ortiz battled again as Tay planted Ruby with a DDT. Ortiz planted Sammy with a Suplex as Ruby rolled up Tay for the win.

Ruby gets the pin and scores the win for her and Ortiz, while Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara are left shocked! It seems Soho and Ortiz have their eyes set on those AAA World Mixed Tag Team titles ? #AEWRampage is LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Ff6TKis4Me — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2022

Jade Cargill & Athena Traded Words

Mark Henry interviewed TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Athena backstage ahead of their title match this Sunday at All Out. Athena said JAde has a bad attitude and vowed to win the title at the PPV. They traded some more words before Athena stormed off.

The TBS Championship is on the line as Athena finally gets her shot against Undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill at #AEWAllOut this SUNDAY September 4 LIVE on PPV!



Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/3z2Q61G83V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2022

FTR & Wardlow Are Ready For Their Trios Match

FTR and TNT Champion Wardlow made their way to the ring for a promo. Dax Harwood stated that his Trios match at All Out means a lot to him.

Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Motor City Machine Guns interrupted. Harwood got the audience to chant “a**hole!” at them. Dutt responded by bringing up Dax’s daughter and called the eight-year-old a brat. Dax lost his mind and tried to run up the ramp but Wardlow and Wheeler held him back. FTR & Wardlow will battle Jay Lethal and MCMG at All Out in a Trios match.

.@IMPACTWRESTLING's #MotorCityMachineGuns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley), along with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh, have a few words to say, ahead of their trios clash this Sunday at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV! #AEWRampage is LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/cNVBOs4sKG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2022

Ricky Starks def. QT Marshall, Danielson & Jericho Stare Down

Ricky Starks battled QT Marshall in the main event of this week’s Rampage. Before the match, QT and Ricky were interviewed backstage. Ricky showed up at QT’s locker room and beat him down a bit. Mark Henry then appeared to say “its time for the main event” before the match began.

It's TIME for the MAIN Event! It's Ricky Starks vs QT Marshall NOW at #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/FRvj9xWgQq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2022

The crowd was heavily behind Ricky Starks for the match and the former FTW Champion hopped over the barricade to pose with them after beating QT down for several minutes. The action finally made it’s way to the ring and Marshall took control as Rampage went to a break.

When Rampage returned, QT kept trying to steal a victory but Ricky wouldn’t stay down. QT rolled Starks up and used the ropes for leverage but the referee caught him. Ricky battled back and hit the Roshambo for pinfall victory.

After the match, Powerhouse Hobbs rushed the ring and brawled with Ricky. AEW security sprinted down the entrance ramp to separate the two. Bryan Danielson then confronted Chris Jericho who was doing commentary for the show. Danielson and Jericho had a stare down as Rampage goes off the air. They will battle this Sunday at AEW All Out.

Ricky Starks raining down right hands on QT Marshall, before they've even hit the ring! #AEWRampage is LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/JGLRDN8a7q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2022

Powerhouse Hobbs wasn't about to let Ricky Starks celebrate that victory, without throwing in some punches of his own! What a night of action it's been on #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/NrNT4iCA6d — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2022