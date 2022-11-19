AEW Rampage Results, Takeaways (11/18/22): Full Gear Go-Home Show, World Title Eliminator Tournament

AEW Rampage aired live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey tonight. It was the final show before Full Gear tomorrow night at the same venue.

AEW Rampage Results (11/18)

Ricky Starks def. Lance Archer to advance in the World Title Eliminator Tournament

Hook def. Lee Moriarty to retain the FTW Championship

Athena def. Madison Rayne

Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita def. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Ricky Starks Advanced in the World Title Eliminator Tournament

Ricky Starks battled Lance Archer in the World Title Eliminator tournament tonight on AEW Rampage. Archer dominated the action early and went for the Black Out but Starks escaped. The Murderhawk Monster hit a big Clothesline but Ricky kicked out at two. Ricky battled back with a Spear into a cradle for the pinfall victory. After the match, Lance Archer Chokeslammed Ricky onto the steel steps after Brian Cage provided a distraction.

Sammy Guevara Hints That He May Not Have Jericho’s Back at Full Gear

ROH Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara were interviewed backstage. Chris claimed that Claudio and Bryan Danielson‘s ego will get in the way at Full Gear. Jericho added that “Sammy and I will guarantee it”. Jericho was on commentary and reacted to segment. He claimed to have no doubt in his mind that Sammy will have his back tomorrow night in the 4-Way match for the ROH Championship tomorrow night at AEW Full Gear.

Hook Retained the FTW Championship

Hook defended the FTW Championship against Lee Moriarty tonight on AEW Rampage. Lee got in some offense early and unloaded some elbow strikes to Hook’s face. Hook countered an Arm Drag and hit an impressive Gutwrench Suplex as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Moriarty was in control and hit Hook with an elbow to the back. Hook responded with a big lariat as Stokely Hathaway had a concerned look on his face outside the ring. Moriarty battled back and applied a Crossface in the middle of the ring. Hook countered into Redrum and choked Lee out to retain the FTW Championship.

Athena def. Madison Rayne, Mercedes Martinez Returned

Madison Rayne battled Athena tonight on Rampage. Madison had a pre-taped backstage promo but it was cut off because the match started. Athena hit a Dropkick but Madison battled back and knocked her out of the ring. Rayne went after her but Athena was ready and sent Madison into the barricade.

Back in the ring, Athena connected with a delayed vertical Suplex and both competitors fell to the canvas. Madison responded with a forearm strike but Athena hit a Stunner. Athena followed it up with Double Knees for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Athena knocked down referee Aubrey Edwards and locked in a Crossface. Mercedes Martinez returned and confronted Athena. She walked towards her and Athena retreated out of the ring.

5 vs. 5 Match set for Full Gear, House of Black Vignette

Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, Rocky Romero challenged the Factory to a 5 vs. 5 match tomorrow at Full Gear. It was revealed that Danhausen would be the final teammate in the match at Full Gear and the match will take place during the Zero Hour (kickoff show). Brian Cage versus Ricky Starks in the World Title Eliminator is also set for Zero Hour.

Jun Akiyam & Konosuke Takeshita def. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz battled Jun Akiyama and Konosuke Takeshita in the main event of tonight’s Rampage. Mark Henry interviewed both teams ahead of the match.

Eddie locked up with Konosuke to start off the action. Kingston hit a Belly to Belly Suplex and tagged in Ortiz. Akiyama and Takeshita took control and isolated Ortiz in the corner of the ring. Ortiz battled back with some chops but Akiyama knocked him back down as Rampage went to the final commercial of the night.

When Rampage returned, Eddie and Ortiz had Takeshita isolated in the corner of the ring. Ortiz connected with an Exploder Suplex. Eddie followed it up with a DDT for a near fall. Kingston and Takeshita traded chops in the middle of the ring.

Takeshita exploded off the ropes and leveled Kingston with a Clothesline. Akiyama tagged in and traded punches with Ortiz. Jun hit a big boot and whipped Ortiz into the turnbuckle. Akiyama went for an Exploder Suplex but Eddie broke it up. Ortiz hit Takeshita with a Powerslam but he responded with a Blue Thunder Bomb.

Kingston hit Konosuke with a Suplex and everyone wad won in the ring as the crowd cheered. Jun hit a headbutt but Kingston shrugged it off and hit an Exploder Suplex. Akiyama responded with an Exploder of his own and sent Kingston out of the ring. Akiyama hit Ortiz with a knee strike and an Exploder Supelx for the pinfall victory.