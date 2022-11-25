AEW Rampage Black Friday Results, Takeaways (11/25/22): ROH Tag Title Match, Final Battle Main Event Set

AEW Rampage Black Friday was taped this past Wednesday night. It was the first episode of AEW Rampage following Full Gear. In addition to the takeaways below, Dax Harwood versus Bryan Danielson was announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

Rampage Results (11/25)

FTR def. Top Flight to retain

Darby Allin def. Anthony Henry

Hikaru Shida def. Queen Aminata

Rush, The Butcher, The Blade def. Dark Order

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

FTR Retained The ROH Tag Team Championships

FTR defended the ROH Tag Team Championships against Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin) tonight on Rampage. Dax Harwood and Darius started off the action. Harwood dominated and tagged in Cash. Dante got the tag as well and traded strikes with Cash Wheeler in the middle of the ring.

Darius booted Cash in the face after tagging back in and Top Flight took control of the match. Top Flight took control after a commercial break and knocked FTR out of the ring. Darius hit a dive and Dante followed it up with a Crossbody on the entrance ramp.

Back in the ring, Dante hit another Crossbody on Dax and went for the cover but Harwood kicked out at two. FTR isolated Dante in the corner and planted him with a Powerbomb. Cash followed it up with a Splash and went for the cover but Darius broke it up at two.

Harwood leveled Darius with a Clothesline and crawled to the corner. He tagged in and set up for the Big Rig but Darius blocked it. Dante went for a roll-up but Harwood kicked out. Darius hit a Tornado DDT and Dante followed it up with a Splash but Harwood broke it up at two and the match continued.

Darius hit Wheeler with a Spanish Fly but Dax planted him with a Brainbuster. Dante rolled up Wheeler for a near fall. FTR hit Dante with the Big Rig for the pinfall victory and retained the ROH Tag Team Championships in a great match. After the match, Gunn Club came to the entrance ramp and mocked FTR.

Claudio Castagnoli Will Join JAS if He Loses to Chris Jericho at Final Battle

ROH Champion Chris Jericho made his way to the ring with the Jericho Appreciation Society tonight on Rampage.

Chris claimed that he is the greatest Ring of Honor of all time. Jericho boasted about his win over Tomohiro Ishii on Dynamite and brought up Claudio Castagnoli giving him a cheap shot last Wednesday. Jericho wondered who it was going to be that uncrowns the “king of Ring of Honor”.

Castagnoli interrupted and said that he knows that he has to beat Jericho for the Ring of Honor Championship. Chris asked the crowd if he should give him another shot at the title and declined even though the crowd cheered. Matt Menard suggested that if Claudio loses he will have to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. Claudio accepted and the match was set for ROH Final Battle on December 10th.

Darby Allin Picked Up A Win

Darby Allin battled Anthony Henry on this week’s AEW Rampage. Sting was ringside for the match, as was JD Drake. JD interfered to give Henry the advantage but Darby battled back. Sting took out JD as Allin hit Henry with a Scorpion Death Drop. Allin followed it up with a Coffin Drop for the pinfall victory.

Toni Storm was interviewed by Renee Paquette following her loss to Jamie Hayter at AEW Full Gear. Storm was pissed about Britt’s interference in the match and vowed to get revenge. Toni noted that she broke her face to try and retain the title and will do the same to get it back.

Hikaru Shida def. Queen Aminata

Former AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida was in action tonight against Queen Aminata. Penelope Ford and The Bunny watched the match ringside. They distracted Shida for a moment but Hikaru wound up dominating the match. She hit the Falcon Arrow for the pinfall victory and stared at Ford and The Bunny after the match.

Athena was interviewed backstage about her shoving referee Aubrey Edwards. Athena said she wants a shot at Mercedes Martinez’ ROH Women’s Championship.

10 Betrayed Dark Order

Dark Order battled The Butcher, The Blade, and Rush. John Silver and Alex Reynolds were interviewed before the match by Mark Henry. 10 was supposed to be in the match but didn’t show up to the interview of for Dark Order’s entrance. Dark Order put up a fight but the numbers game caught up to them. Rush beat John Silver down as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Silver battled back with a couple of kicks and made his way to the corner. Rush knocked Reynolds off the apron and kept Silver isolated in the ring. Evil Uno and Brodie Lee Jr. showed up on the entrance ramp and tried to get 10 to rush to the ring. 10 ran to the ring but leveled John Silver with a Clothesline. The Butcher and The Blade then held Evil Uno back as Rush hit Silver with a Dropkick to the face.

10 leveled Reynolds with a Clothesline and posed with Rush. Brodie Lee Jr. was shown sad on the entrance ramp as Reynolds connected with another Clothesline on Evil Uno and started ripping away at his mask. 10 exited the ring and set up a table. 10 and Rush then Chokeslammed Reynolds off the ring apron and through the table below. 10 ripped off his mask and threw it down in front of a saddened Brodie Lee Jr.