AEW Rampage Results, Takeaways (12/16/22): Jon Moxley & Hangman Page, FTR Speaks, Dustin Rhodes

AEW Rampage aired from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Jon Moxley battled Sammy Guevara tonight. Britt Baker was in action against Skye Blue and an 8-man tag team match was this week’s main event.

Rampage Results

Jon Moxley def. Sammy Guevara

Britt Baker def. Skye Blue

Wardlow def. Exodus Prime

Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, and Dustin Rhodes def. The Butcher, The Blade, Kip Sabian, and Trent Seven

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Jon Moxley Picked Up A Win & Brawled With Hangman Page

Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley faced Jericho Appreciation Society’s Sammy Guevara tonight on AEW Rampage. The former AEW World Champion controlled the match early and beat Guevara down. Moxley hit a Cutter but Sammy battled back.

Guevara connected with some chops to Jon’s chest and then knocked him to the canvas with a Dropkick. Sammy controlled the next few minutes and slammed Jon on the ring apron as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Moxley was busted open as always. Sammy had ripped his earring out during the commercial and started stomping on the ear. Guevara sets up for the GTH but Moxley escaped.

Sammy got Moxley in the Boston Crab but Jon battled his way out of the submission hold. Moxley connected with a Stomp and went for the cover but Sammy kicked out at two. The action spilled outside the ring and Sammy connected with a Swanton through a table.

Back in the ring, Guevara went for a Crossbody but Moxley blocked it. Jon connected with a Piledriver and applied the Bulldog Choke but Guevara was able to break free. Moxley went for the Deathrider but Guevara countered with a DDT of his own. Sammy followed it up with another Swanton off the top rope but Moxley wouldn’t stay down. Guevara connected with a Spanish Fly off the top turnbuckle but Moxley still was able to lock in the Bulldog Choke. Guevara passed out and Moxley called Hangman Adam Page out after the match.

Hangman and Moxley brawled on the entrance ramp and back into the ring. Hangman Page set up for the Buckshot Lariat but accidentally hit a security guard instead. The brawl continued until the two former AEW World Champions were separated.

FTR Warned Gunn Club

FTR came to the ring for a promo tonight on Rampage. They lost the ROH Tag Team Championships to The Briscoes this past Saturday at ROH Final Battle in a Dog Collar Match. Dax Harwood claimed he had a “broken ass bone” and claimed FTR let the fans down by losing the belts. Dax and Cash thanked the fans for making 2022 the best year of their careers and vowed to kick the Gunn Club’s ass next Wednesday at Dynamite: Holiday Bash.

Britt Baker def. Skye Blue, Hikaru Shida & Jamie Hayter Staredown

Britt Baker battled Skye Blue tonight on AEW Rampage. Blue controlled the action early and connected with a boot to the face for a near fall. Baker responded with a Slingblade and then the Stomp for the quick pinfall victory.

After the match, Britt got Skye in the Lockjaw but Hikaru Shida made the save with a kendo stick. Shida hit Rebel with the kendo stick and delivered a shot to Britt Baker as well. Jamie Hayter got into the ring and the two had a staredown. Jamie will defend the AEW Women’s Championship against Hikaru Shida at Dynamite: Holiday Bash next weke.

Preston Vance Explains His Actions

Preston Vance, formerly known as 10 in Dark Order, explained why he betrayed the group tonight in a backstage interview with Jim Ross. He said Brodie Lee was the one who picked him to be in the group and the rest of the members are not on his level. Preston added he’s sick of -1 (Brodie Lee Jr.) and doesn’t want to take orders from people he is better than anymore.

Wardlow Dominated, TNT Title Match Set

Former TNT Champion Wardlow squared off against Exodus Prime on this week’s edition of Rampage. Wardlow hit four Powerbombs for the easy pinfall victory. After the match, Wardlow called out Samoa Joe. The King of Television ROH TV & TNT Champion Samoa Joe answered and mocked the Texas crowd. Joe announced that he will defend the TNT Championship against Wardlow on the December 28th episode of AEW Dynamite.

Best Friends, Orange Cassidy & Dustin Rhodes Picked Up A Win

Best Friends (Trent, Chuck Taylor), All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, and Dustin Rhodes faced The Butch, The Blade, Trent Seven, and Kip Sabian in the main event of this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. As always, Mark Henry interviewed the competitors before the main event.

Trent Seven and Trent Beretta started off the action and went back and forth. Orange Cassidy tagged in and set up for a Suicide Dive but Penelope Ford and The Bunny got into the way. The Butcher and The Blade capitalized on the distraction as Rampage went to the final break of the night.

When Rampage returned, Dustin Rhodes tagged in and beat Trent Seven down. Best Friends sent Butcher and Blade to the outside and shared a hug with Orange Cassidy before they leaped onto Butcher and Blade outside the ring. The referee ejected Bunny and Ford during the match as Kip Sabian hit Danhausen with a low blow ringside.

Back in the ring, Dustin tagged in again and connected with a Destroyer on Kip. Orange Cassidy hit Sabian with his lazy kicks before Rhodes followed it up with Shattered Dreams. Cassidy hit Seven with the Orange Punch and Dustin hit him with a Bulldog for the pinfall victory.