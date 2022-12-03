AEW Rampage Results, Takeaways (12/2/22): Orange Cassidy Defends Title, The Acclaimed & FTR, Saraya

AEW Rampage was taped this past Wednesday night. Orange Cassidy put the All-Atlantic Championship on the line in a Lumberjack match against QT Marshall in this week’s main event.

AEW Rampage Results

Darby Allin def. Cole Karter

Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal def. Private Party

Athena def. Dani Mo

Orange Cassidy def. QT Marshall in a Lumberjack match to retain the All-Atlantic Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Darby Allin Picked Up A Victory

Darby Allin battled Cole Karter tonight on AEW Rampage. Darby brought a baseball bat and leveled Nick Comoroto outside the ring before the ball. Allin hit his insane dive through the ropes on Karter but Cole battled back.

Karter hit a Buckle Bomb and followed it up a Falcon Arrow but couldn’t keep Darby down. Cole went for a 450 Splash but Darby got out of the way at the last moment. Allin connected with a Scorpion Death Drop and then the Coffin Drop for the pinfall victory.

Shane Taylor Interrupted Keith Lee

Renee Paquette interviewed Keith Lee backstage. Shane Taylor interrupted and challenged Swerve in Our Glory to a match at ROH Final Battle. Taylor said he will find a tag partner before December 10th.

The Acclaimed Challenged FTR

Renee Paquette interviewed AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed tonight in the ring. Caster and Bowens scissored with Daddy Ass Billy Gunn before the interview.

The Acclaimed said there is a tag team that has been waiting a very long time to get a shot at these and the crowd chanted “FTR!”.

The Gunn Club interrupted and the crowd greeted them with “asshole!” chants. Austin and Colten poked fun at The Acclaimed and referred to their father as “Billy”. The Gunn Club claimed that they are the best team in the world and were quickly interrupted.

Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt interrupted and mocked the “Ass Boys”. Billy Gunn interrupted and said they wanted the best and ROH Tag Team Champions FTR made their way to the ring. Cash and Dax shook The Acclaimed’s hands to end the segment.

Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal def. Private Party

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal battled Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) tonight on AEW Rampage. Matt Hardy showed up ringside as Jay Lethal launched Kassidy into the steel steps as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Marq tagged in and leveled Jeff Jarrett with a dive through the ropes. Quen went for a 450 Splash but Jay Lethal got out of the way. Double J hit a cheap shot and Jay followed it up with the Lethal Injection for the pinfall victory.

Saraya Wants the AEW Women’s Championship

Renee Paquette interviewed Saraya about her return to the ring at AEW Full Gear. Saraya said it was incredible to be out there again after five years with her family in the front row for her victory over Britt Baker at the PPV. Saraya stated that she wants the AEW Women’s Championship at the end of the promo.

Athena Dominated

Athena battled Dani Mo tonight on Rampage. Athena hit a series of Suplexes and then the Eclipse for the pinfall victory. Mercedes Martinez will defend the ROH Women’s Championship against Athena at ROH Final Battle on December 10th.

Juice Robinson Challenged Samoa Joe

Juice Robinson issued a challenge for ROH Final Battle. He challenged Samoa Joe to an ROH TV Championship match. Juice noted that Joe may be the “King of TV” for now, but he will be dethroned. It was also announced that Samoa Joe will defend the TNT Championship against Darby Allin this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Orange Cassidy Retained

Orange Cassidy defended the All-Atlantic Championship against QT Marshall in a Lumberjack match in the main event of this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Mark Henry interviewed both competitors before the match.

QT was in control of the match when Rampage went to the final break of the night. Cassidy battled back with a Tornado DDT but Marshall retreated out of the ring. The Lumberjacks surrounded The Factory but QT capitalized on the distracted.

Marshall set up for a Piledriver on the ring apron but Danhausen hopped on the ring apron. He tried to curse QT but obviously, it didn’t work. A brawl broke out and Cassidy flipped onto everyone with an awesome springboard move.

Back in the ring, Cassidy climbed to the top rope as Penelope Ford watched on. Penelope hopped on the ring apron and Kip Sabian showed up from behind. Kip shoved Cassidy off the top turnbuckle and into a Cutter from QT but somehow Orange kicked out at two. Cassidy hit the Orange Punch and followed it up with Beach Break to retain the All-Atlantic Championship.

The champion leveled Kip Sabian with a dive through the ropes but Sabian battled back. Kip stomped on Cassidy on the entrance ramp before the lights went out. House of Black showed up in the ring and the crowd cheered. House of Black took out everyone and stood tall to close the show.