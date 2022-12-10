AEW Rampage Results (12/9/22): Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Trent Seven, Final Battle Go-Home Show

AEW Rampage aired on TNT tonight and was taped Wednesday night in Cedar Park, Texas.It was the final show before ROH Final Battle tomorrow afternoon at 4PM Eastern.

Rampage Results (12/9/22)

Jon Moxley def. Konosuke Takeshita

Hikaru Shida def. The Bunny to retain the Regina Di Wave Women’s Title & earned a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship

The Firm def. enhancement talent

Orange Cassidy def. Trent Seven to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Jon Moxley def. Konosuke Takeshita in a Great Match & Brawled With Hangman Adam Page

Jon Moxley battled Konosuke Takeshita tonight in the first match of AEW Rampage. Moxley dominated the match early and bit Konosuke on the top of the head after several elbow strikes. Jon followed it up with some chops to the chest before Takeshita battled back. Takeshita hit Moxley with some punches and sent him out of the ring with a Hurricanrana.

Takeshita flipped onto Jon outside the ring as Don Callis was shown watching Konosuke from the stands. The action spilled into the crowd and the two traded punches as Rampage went to a commercial break.

Moxley was busted open when Rampage returned. Takeshita hit the former AEW World Champion with a Back Body Drop and followed it up with a massive Clothesline. Takeshita delivered a DDT and went for the cover but Jon powered out at two and the match continued.

Jon and Konsuke traded punches in the middle of the ring. Moxley got the better of the exchange and hit a massive Clothesline. Moxley went for the Deathrider but Takeshita countered into a cover. Konosuke hit a Brainbuster and went for the cover but Moxley kicked out at two and the war continued.

Takeshita perched Moxley up on the top rope and went for a Superplex but Jon slammed him down to the mat. Moxley went for the Paradigm Shift but Takeshita escaped. Jon went for the Bulldog Choke but Konosuke countered into a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Konosuke connected with a German Suplex and went for the cover but Jon kicked out.

Konosuke climbed to the top rope and went for a Frog Splash but Moxley got his knees up. Jon unloaded a bunch of elbow strikes before hitting the Deathrider but Takeshita kicked out at one and the crowd popped. Takeshita stomped away on Moxley as the crowd chanted “yes!”. Jon hammered down on Takeshita over and over as the crowd booed. Moxley went for the Bulldog again and Konosuke passed out.

Hangman Adam Page made his way to the ring after the match and said the docs won’t clear him because of his brain, so he’s not thinking straight. Page hit a forearm strike but got punched. He got thrown into the ring post and got up wobbly to end the segment.

Hikaru Shida Retained & Earned A Shot At The AEW Women’s Title

Hikaru Shida defended the Regina Di Wave title against The Bunny tonight on Rampage. Penelope Ford was ringside for the match in The Bunny’s corner.

When Rampage returned, Shida hit a move and went for the cover but Penelope Ford threw a kendo stick in the ring. Shida booted it away and hit The bunny with Double Knees off the ring apron.

Back in the ring, Hikaru hit a Falcon Arrow for a near fall. Shida hit the Katana for the pinfall victory and retained the Regina Di Wave Championship. Shida will face Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s Championship in the near future. Hayter posed on the entrance ramp after the match.

The Firm Dominated

The Firm’s Lee Moriarty & Big Bill (FKA W. Morrissey, Big Cass) dominated a couple of jobbers tonight on Rampage. Lee started off the match and locked in a submission hold on both jobbers at the same time as Big Bill posed on the apron. Big Bill and Lee went on to pick up the quick win.

Orange Cassidy Retained the All-Atlantic Championship

Orange Cassidy defended the All-Atlantic Championship against Trent Seven in the main event of AEW Rampage. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford were ringside for the match. Seven booted Cassidy in the ribs and hit him with a Body Slam.

Trent followed it up with a Leg Drop for a near fall. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy regrouped and then knocked Sabian down. Penelope ran away as Cassidy and Seven returned to the ring. Orange hit his lazy kicks and Seven responded with a DDT as Rampage went to the final break of the show.

When Rampage returned, Cassidy climbed to the top turnbuckle but Trent hit him with a chop to the chest. Seven followed it up with elbow strikes and a Superplex but Cassidy wouldn’t stay down for a three count.

Seven knocked Cassidy off the ring apron and went for a dive but Cassidy pulled Sabian in the way. Cassidy hit a dive of his own and rolled Seven into the ring. Cassidy went for the Orange Punch but Seven countered into a German Suplex. Cassidy hit Stundog Millionaire but Trent responded with a slam for a near fall and the title match continued.

Trent hit a massive Clothesline and went for the cover but Cassidy kicked out at two once again. Cassidy went for Beach Break but Trent broke free. Cassidy hit a Tornado DDT and stumbled to the top rope in a ton of pain. Orange went for a diving DDT but dove into a punch from Piledriver.

Seven connected with a Piledriver but Cassidy kicked out at two as the crowd chanted “this is awesome!”. Cassidy hit the Orange Punch and then the Beach Break for the pinfall victory. Orange Cassidy is still the All-Atlantic Champion.

After the match, Kip Sabian attacked Orange Cassidy and Trent joined in on the beatdown. Dustin Rhodes made the save and hit Kip with a Powerslam on the entrance ramp. Dustin planted Trent Seven with a Powerslam as well before helping All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy to his feet to close the show.