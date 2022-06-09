AEW Rampage Spoilers: Airing June 10, 2022

Following the June 8 episode of AEW Dynamite, Rampage was taped.

The show was taped inside Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO. Fans got to witness a grudge match between Eddie Kingston and Jake Hager.

Also on the card was a tag team match featuring Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh taking on Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett.

Red Velvet went one-on-one with former ally Kris Statlander.

Also featured was a six-man tag team match. Will Ospreay, Mark Davis, and Kyle Flecther of United Empire took on FTR and Trent Beretta.

Here are spoilers for the June 10 episode of AEW Rampage.

Eddie Kingston def. Jake Hager

Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh def. Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett

Kris Statlander def. Red Velvet

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) & Trent Beretta def. United Empire (Will Ospreay, Mark Davis, & Kyle Fletcher)

There was also a segment with both HOOK and Danhausen that was said to be humorous.