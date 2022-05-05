(Spoilers) AEW Rampage Taping Results For May 6th

The May 6, edition of AEW Rampage was taped last night after Dynamite went off the air at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Here are the results for that show, courtesy of Ryan Schultz:

Toni Storm and Ruby Soho defeated Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Storm pinned Baker for the finish, and post-match, a graphic was shown for the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament match between Storm and Hayter.

Hook defeated JD Drake in a short bout. Post-match, Danhausen greeted Hook to loud ‘Hookhausen’ chants from the crowd. Hook is still not interested in aligning with Danhausen. Tony Nese appeared to challenge Danhausen to a match at a later date.

Shawn Spears came out carrying a steel chair with “Giant Killer” on it. Spears said Wardlow might be the real giant of pro wrestling, but he’s the Giant Killer.

AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Dan Lambert had an in-ring promo. Lambert insulted the Baltimore fans after talking about being from the area and said the fans ruined Baltimore so he moved to Miami. Page cut a babyface promo on Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara. Sky spoke about bringing prestige back to the TNT Championship so Lambert must return his version to the ATT trophy case. Frankie Kazarian appeared and challenged Sky to a title match next week.

Riho defeated Yuka Sakazaki to qualify for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament in a good match given plenty of time.

FTW Champion Ricky Starks and AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy brawled on the stage to build to their FTW Title match that’ll happen on next week’s Dynamite.

Jay Lethal defeated Konosuke Takeshita in the main event of the show. Post-match, Lethal, and Sonjay Dutt double-teamed Takeshita until Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta made the save. Satnam Singh arrived and beat up Best Friends while Cassidy avoided him. Ring of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe ran down with a steel pipe but security and officials stopped him on the ramp.