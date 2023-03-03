AEW Referee Responds To Ladder Match Criticism

AEW referee has backed fellow officials amid heavy criticism following the latest edition of Dynamite.

Ladder matches are risky gimmick matches in which stars often attempt dangerous spots. Sometimes, the referees could assist the stars in balancing on the ladders. A similar incident happened on AEW Dynamite.

Recently, AEW fans witnessed a jam-packed Face of the Revolution Ladder Match on Dynamite. Powerhouse Hobbs, Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, AR Fox, Sammy Guevara, Action Andretti, Konosuke Takeshita, and Komander competed in the high-stakes match. Eddie Kingston also quit AEW following the match.

It was Powerhouse Hobbs who ultimately won the spectacular contest by retrieving the golden ring. However, various referees held the ladder steady for Hobbs to climb. This incident met with criticism from the fans on social media.

AEW referee Bryce Remsburg responds to Ladder Match Backlash

A user on Twitter called out the spot but, referee Bryce Remsburg came to the defense of his fellow officials.

Check out the conversation below:

Would you rather we let our coworker break his neck next time? — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) March 2, 2023

Powerhouse Hobbs has earned a shot at the TNT Championship. Samoa Joe will defend his title against Wardlow at AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday. As it seems, Hobbs will face the winner between Wardlow and the champion Samoa Joe on next week’s episode of Dynamite.

Wardlow and Joe started fighting soon after Wednesday night’s ladder match. After Hobbs’ victory, both Wardlow and Joe destroyed the stage, while Hobbs watched, laughing. Joe, already out to do commentary, was attacked by Wardlow, leading to a massive brawl. It ended with Wardlow hitting a powerbomb on a member of the security team off the stage, sending him crashing into the rest of the security team.

We will now have to wait and see who Hobbs faces in the coming weeks.