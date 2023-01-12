AEW Referee Teases Crossover Event with Jeopardy Coming Soon

This popular wrestling promotion celebrated its four-year anniversary recently and will soon be teaming with the hit quiz show Jeopardy.

The answer: What is All Elite Wrestling?

That’s at least according to AEW referee Bryce Remsburg, who on Twitter this week, shared a photo from the Jeopardy studio.

In his tweet, Remsburg thanked Ken Jennings, the host of the show for letting him visit his work, and teased a crossover project between AEW and Jeopardy that will be revealed next week.

Thanks to the great @KenJennings for letting me come visit him at work this week.



Next Wednesday we unveil our @AEW x @Jeopardy crossover project. pic.twitter.com/O3YgJBZ0Bb — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) January 11, 2023

AEW in the Mainstream

All Elite Wrestling may still be a young company (celebrating its four-year anniversary this week) but Tony Khan‘s brand of wrestling has struck a chord with the mainstream.

Last June, several AEW stars, including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Christian Cage, Ruby Soho, Powerhouse Hobbs, MJF, and Britt Baker, appeared on Apple TV’s Carpool Karaoke.

Not long after, it was confirmed that AEW’s Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander, and Chuck Taylor would be part of season two of Netflix’s hit show ‘The Floor is Lava.’

The show sees teams attempt to traverse an obstacle course without falling in the ‘lava’ below.

Wrestlers and Game Shows

This will be the first time AEW teams with Jeopardy, but will hardly be the first example of wrestlers appearing on a quiz show.

In November 2001, stars of the WWF appeared on a celebrity edition of the Weakest Link, which was won by Triple H.

The Game outlasted other stars and his wife Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley to win for his charity.

A second edition of the show was hosted the following year, with the Big Red Machine Kane (in full Kane attire) defeating Bubba Ray Dudley in the finals.